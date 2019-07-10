By Popular Demand Two Shows Added For Musical Theatre West's THE LITTLE MERMAID

By popular demand, Musical Theatre West (MTW) has added two performances to its three-week run of Disney's The Little Mermaid to the Carpenter Performing Arts Center July 12-28. Added performances and best availability are for these just added showss on Saturday, July 13, 2:00pm and Sunday July 28, 6:00pm.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story and Disney's acclaimed film, this beautiful love story for the ages features a swimming score of classic songs, from "Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl" to the Academy Award -winning "Best Original Song," "Under the Sea," composed by eight-time Academy Award- winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas) and his frequent collaborator, the legendary Howard Ashman (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Shop of Horrors). The live musical boasts 11 new songs by Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater (Tangled, Love Never Dies and Galavant), from a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award -winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, Hands on a Hardbody).

Tickets are now on sale at musical.org, at the MTW Ticket Office, or by calling (562)856-1999. Tickets start at $20.

The journey of Disney's The Little Mermaid begins in a palace in a kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

MTW's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid is under the direction of Daniel Pelzig. On Broadway, Pelzig choreographed Moisès Kaufman's five-time Tony Award nominated 33 Variations, which he also choreographed at the La Jolla Playhouse and at the Ahmanson Theatre. He made his Broadway debut in 2003 choreographing A Year with Frog and Toad, which earned four Tony Award nominations, including "Best Musical." In addition to several Off-Broadway collaborations, Pelzig choreographed for the Metropolitan Opera productions of Lucia di Lammermoor, and Iphigenie en Tauride,. He then choreographed La Sonnambula and proudly served as associate choreographer to multiple Tony Award nominee Graciele Daniele on Armida. His MTW productions of Mary Poppins and My Fair Lady earned rave reviews for his work as a director and choreographer.





