Burbank Chorale Presents Holiday Concert: BELIEVE

The Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

The Burbank Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, presents our Holiday Concert: Believe. Join a festive evening filled with joyful melodies, choral masterworks, cherished seasonal favorites, and holiday cheer, topped off with a traditional audience sing-along. The Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel.

The concert will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91201 Advance Tickets $15 Purchase on Eventbrite.  General Admisision: $20 at the door. For more information call 818-759-9177 or email tickets@burbankchorale.org

Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California. Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World's Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.


