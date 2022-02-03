Broadway Veteran Calvin Remsburg (Sweeney Todd, Cats And Phantom) Passes Away In Palm Springs

The recent passing of the talented, versatile, dynamic Calvin Remsberg has left a very wide and deep loss to all who have known and loved him. As well as to those who have worked and studied with him.

While in Roanoke, Virginia where he grew up and taught school, his sights were set and he was destined for a major career in the theater. He went to elementary school with another Broadway Tony winner Gary Beach. They were childhood friends and remained close till Gary passed away not too long ago,

His solid vocal training at William and Mary brought him great acclaim. Among his college colleagues was the magnificent Glenn Close whom adored and revered. He directed her in Menotti's THE MEDIUM while in college..

He performed in local Opera in DC with Beverly Sills among others.

In 1980 Hal Prince was putting together the First national tour of SWEENEY TODD. Calvin managed to get himself an audition for the plumb role of Beadle Bamford. He won the role and started rehearsals at the famed Palace Theater on Broadway that October. It starred the glorious Angela Lansbury and the terrific and versatile George Hearn.

He won the hearts of the audiences and critics and as the production was filmed for PBS he gained immortality. After this production of SWEENEY TODD ended he went on tour with it again. This time starring opposite the legendary June Havoc.

They remained close friends until her death.

He then joined the national company of CATS in 1983 and soon took over the role of Deuteronomy.

He later branched out into films and TV and is seen in the TV series Cheers, The X Files and in the film PRETTY WOMAN . He was also the voices of the Merry Men in the film of SHREK.

Under the urging of Hal Prince he went into a long run of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Los Angeles as Messer Firmin the Opera Manager. He played that role for many years.

After PHANTOM he became one to the premier Vocal Coaches in Los Angeles. He coached many celebrities including David Hyde Pierce who became a dear friend. When Pierce won the Tony for CURTAINS he thanked Calvin on national TV.

He was a terrific director and spread his ability into local regional theatre and won accolades for his work.

He directed a superb version of SWEENEY TODD in Los Angeles starring Christine Baranski and Kelsey Grammar with Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Manchester as Tobias and the Beggar Woman. Quite a cast! Stephen Sondheim was very pleased.

Over the years he was requested to sing at many events and fundraisers as his voice was phenomenal.

He retired to Palm Springs and there was tapped to Direct and write for Michael Childers' ONE NIGHT ONLY benefits at the 1100 seat McCallum Theatre..SOLD OUT!

ONE NIGHT ONLY is, and still is, a major event in Palm Springs and populated by high end celebrities and talent from Broadway and Los Angeles.

Calvin's accomplishments are not only many but varied and fascinating. His humor and creative insights were also a major element in all he did. He was a true friend to all and fiercely loyal to the professional ethics he learned from his amazing career.

He will be sorely missed.

He was unique and was a standard by which all artists should emulate.

RIP dear Calvin....You are among the Stars you adored and with Hal and Stephen Sondheim too. BRAVO !!