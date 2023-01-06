BroadStage To Present Angela Gheorghiu As Part Of Celebrity Opera Series

The vibrant opera star Angela Gheroghiu makes her return to BroadStage as part of the Celebrity Opera series. Gheorghiu will enchant the stage with an unmatched repertoire, including Handel, Strauss, Tosti, Massenet, and more. Gheorghiu is accompanied by Alexandra Dariescu, piano and Alexandru Tomescu, violin.



The performance is at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets and information are at broadstage.org or by calling 310-434-3200. Tickets go on sale for members on January 9, 2023 and to the general public on January 11, 2023.



BroadStage Celebrity Opera Recitals are generously supported by Lloyd E. Rigler - Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.



In the history of opera, Angela Gheorghiu shines as a rare phenomenon: not only a singer/actress with an exceptional vocal technique and profound dramatic and musical intelligence, but also a magnetic communicator who penetrates the hearts and minds of a panoramic spectrum of audiences.

Angela Gheorghiu made her international debut in 1992 at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden as Mimì in La bohème and in the same year made her debut at the Vienna State Opera. She debuted at the Metropolitan Opera in 1993, as Mimì.



It was at the Royal Opera House that she first sang her much acclaimed Violetta in La traviata in 1994, when for the first and last time in television and operatic history the BBC cleared out its schedules to broadcast the opera live. At one rehearsal the conductor Sir Georg Solti said, "I was in tears. I had to go out. The girl is wonderful. She can do everything." The performance was also filmed and recorded by Decca. Newspapers and magazines noticed that "a star is born."



Since her Royal Opera debut, she has appeared at the world's leading opera houses and concert halls around the world.



All her performances have confirmed Ms. Gheorghiu's status as one of the most beloved stars of opera.



Alexandra Dariescu is an original voice on the piano repertoire, championing and premiering lesser-known works, while shining a light on gender equality. In demand as a soloist worldwide, she has performed with renowned orchestras such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, Oslo Philharmonic, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under conductors including Adam Fischer, Cristian Măcelaru, Fabien Gabel, Jun Märkl, Vasily Petrenko, Ryan Bancroft, James Gaffigan, Jonathon Heyward, JoAnn Falletta, and Michael Francis.



This season, Dariescu makes her debut with Orchestre Symphonique de la Monnaie under Alain Altinoglu on La Monnaie's 250th anniversary. Holding three Artist-in-Residence titles, she starts at Pfalztheater-Kaiserslautern in Germany, where she explores fascinating juxtapositions between male and female composers, illuminating an inclusive picture of various artistic movements. In Canada, she returns to Orchestre Symphonique de Québec and Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, and in the US she debuts with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra as their Artist-in-Residence, followed by the Florida Orchestra. For her third Residency this season, she returns to Iserlohn's Internationale Herbsttage für Musik.



Recent highlights include debuts with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the US premiere of Nadia Boulanger's 'Fantaisie Variee' with the Houston Symphony and Ireland's National Symphony Orchestra, whilst upcoming debuts include the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra and Real Filharmonía de Galicia. Most recently, Dariescu made the world premiere recording of the newly discovered piano concerto by Leokadiya Kashperova with the BBC Symphony Orchestra for BBC Radio 3.



In 2017 she took the world by storm with her own project "The Nutcracker and I." Running in its sixth year, this season she tours it in the UK, Germany, and Greece; "Nutcracker" is an original ground-breaking multimedia performance for piano solo with live dance and digital animation. She has drawn thousands of young audiences into concert halls across Europe, Australia, China, the Emirates, and the US with it, realizing her vision of building bridges and making classical music more accessible to the wider public.



Alexandru Tomescu is the artist for whom music has no limits: ready to play the most difficult scores in marathon concerts, in month-long tours, the violinist is unanimously appreciated by the audiences all over the world.



In 2007, Alexandru won the right to play the Stradivarius Elder-Voicu 1702 violin, which belongs to the Romanian State and promised to make its sound heard by all Romanians. The Stradivarius International Tour has thus become one of the most popular classical music events in Romania and this year its XVI edition.



After a fruitful career at halls such as Théâtre des Champs Elysees - Paris, Carnegie Hall - New York and Metropolitan Arts Centre - Tokyo, appearing with conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Kurt Masur or Christoph Eschenbach, Alexandru came back to Romania, where he committed himself to reinventing his identity with a radical change.



He understood that the non-conventional seen as a combination between professionalism and innovation is the key to accessing a larger public demonstrating that classical music is a window towards harmony between people -- a world open to everyone, and that all deserve the chance to explore it.



He played his Stradivarius in a subway station and later in a forest to state his position concerning the exploitation of the Romanian woods. He played in front of a house in ruins to protest the destruction of Romania's National Heritage buildings and he played to raise funds for the Romanian Association for the Blind or for helping deaf children obtain hearings aids. He is among the first Romanian artists who made a mission out of taking the message of classical music into towns where there are no philharmonic orchestras. His name on a poster is enough to sell all the tickets days before the event.