British-American Comedy Duo Brings The Spirit Of Independence Day To Second City

Virial and prolific married comedy duo We Are Thomasse are back at it this July 11th at 9pm bringing the spirit of Independence Day to Second City Hollywood with their monthly fast-paced sketch comedy show!

For this special performance, they'll be joined by UK writer-comedian James Bachman (That Mitchell and Webb Look, Glow, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Peep Show), showcasing We Are Thomasse's rarely-performed three-person sketches.

This British-American married comedy couple comprised of Sarah Ann Masse and Nick Afka Thomas, has gained a following of 70k, with their combination of Monty Python's wackiness and Carol Burnett's wit. They serve up a unique brand of squeaky clean yet twisted sketch comedy, covering the Revolutionary War, Feminist Fairytales, Polite Sex and everything in between. Inspired by Sarah's vocal advocacy for fellow survivors of sexual violence, We Are Thomasse not only entertain, they use their comedy to bring about positive social change.

The duo is known worldwide, having performed to full houses in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and pulling in over 13 million views on Facebook, Funny or Die, and YouTube with their digital content. Check out their hilarious sketch featuring Jason Mraz here.

Their Second City Hollywood residency will repeat until October 2019. Upcoming dates are August 8th at 9pm, September 12th at 9pm, and October 10th at 9pm. You can purchase tickets here.





