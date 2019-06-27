Botanicum Seedlings Presents Free Readings Of New Plays Outdoors In Topanga

Botanicum Seedlings: A Development Series for Playwrights -Botanicum Seedlings augments Theatricum Botanicum's summer repertory season with free readings of two new plays about American families confronting their very particular legacies across generations. Readings take place under the oaks in Theatricum's intimate S. Mark Pavilion outdoor space in Topanga. Admission is free.



• Sunday, July 14 at 11 a.m.

Sadie's Day by Danielle DeCrette, directed by Elena Campbell-Martínez: All Sadie wants is to end her day with crab cakes, champagne... and a barbiturate chaser. In this comedy about life and death, three women - with the help of an overextended hospice worker - are forced to look at their choices and expectations as mothers and daughters.



• Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m.

The Dog Show by Ivan Faute, directed by Laura Stribling: Seen through a dark but often humorous lens, within The Dog Show is a deeply troubled family whose sins can't be absolved by confession. How high are the stakes in their game of trading secrets for stories? And when piecing together the past, is there any room for the truth?



Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga, CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura freeway)



Information: (310) 455-3723 or www.theatricum.com/seedlings

• Visit us on facebook: www.facebook.com/botanicumseedlings

• Follow us on twitter: @botseedlings & instagram @botseedlings



TICKETS:

FREE (donations gratefully accepted)





