Boston Court Pasadena Presents its Fall Music Series

Boston Court Pasadena continues their 2019 Music Season with the Fall Music Series featuring offerings curated by Artistic Director Mark Saltzman. The Fall Series commences with the return of Piano Spheres with Susan Svrček (September 20) and concludes with Après un Rêve with Josh Nelson, Lilian Sengpiehl, Kathleen Grace (October 26).



Boston Court Pasadena's partnership with Piano Spheres continues with three concerts this fall: Susan Svrček will play a program devoted to the keyboard music of Mozart (September 20), Mark Robson returns for a program including Brahms' Balladen, Op. 10 and Gerard Schurmann's Two Ballades (October 4) and Vicki Ray performs a program of chamber works inspired by the cycle, and environmental consequences of human existence with cellist, Tim Loo and violinist Alyssa Park - featuring works by George Crumb, Somei Satoh, Ian Dicke and Dan Caputo (September 28).



The venue's commitment to classical music continues with the conductor-less Kaleidoscope Orchestra in a program featuring Franz Schubert, Heather Filligan, Jennifer Hidgon and Olivier Messiaen (Septtember 21), L.A. Master Chorale's illustrious conductor, Grant Gershon and his wife, soprano Elissa Johnston, who will join forces for a rare husband and wife recital (September 29), Viano String Quartet will make their Boston Court Pasadena debut with a program of Bartók's String Quartet No. 3 and Schubert's String Quartet No. 15 (October 6)



Boston Court Pasadena breaks barriers with new music performances including Brightwork Newmusic which will feature soprano Stacey Fraser and dancer Faith Jensen-Ismay (October 5), L.A.'s composer collective Synchromy will partner with cellist/flutist duo Autoduplicty for an evening of music and games (October 12), Los Angeles Percussion Quartet performs a program including four LAPQ commissions (October 17), Rod Gilfry makes his venue debut with a genre-bending, cabaret-style performance (October 18), Bridge to Everywhere performs works by Los Angeles-based composers Derrick Spiva Jr, Reena Esmail, Juan Pablo Contreras and James Waterman including two world premieres (October 19), Alexander Miller will use his mastery of electric guitar for a multi-media performance exploring six seminal Los Angeles landmarks (October 25), and pianist/composer Josh Nelson will be joined by vocalists Lillian Sengpiehl and Kathleen Grace for an evening of works from the great American songbook, original music, classical art songs and compositions from songwriting greats like Randy Newman and James Taylor (October 26).



The 2019 Fall Music Series is sponsored by Elaine Kramer & Al Latham. Additional sponsors include Sandy Greenstein, Diane Henderson, Tom Jacobson & Ramone Muñoz, Eileen T'Kaye & David Bischoff, Liza Beres, Bill Kennedy, Robert Leventer & Jenna Blaustein, Sarah Lyding and Michael Welsh. Additional generous support provided by The Colburn Foundation, The City of Pasadena, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts and the Peter Glenville Foundation.



For tickets and more information, please visit www.bostoncourtpasadena.org or call 626.683.6801.





