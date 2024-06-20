Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Present Interview With Seth Avett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Bob Barth's One Night Stand on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream for an unforgettable evening featuring an exclusive interview with Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Tune in on Thursday, June 20th, from 7pm-11pm PT (10pm-2am ET) to catch all the exciting content.

Listen to the show here: https://wfmu.org/

Join THE PANIC ROOM here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/141201 (click Pop-up to listen)

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't), catch it & all the archived shows here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

LIVE from Los Angeles: When The Avett Brothers aren't playing theaters around the globe, they're lighting up giant football stadiums and festivals. Tonight, Seth Avett stops by to talk about their incredible journey and their brand-new self-titled album. Discover the stories behind their music and their unique place in the contemporary music scene.

But that's just the beginning! The evening continues with an exploration of PBS's upcoming three-part docuseries, DISCO: Soundtrack of a Revolution, which delves into the rise and fall of the disco era. We'll have Producer-Director Shianne Brown on the show to provide insights into this vibrant and transformative period in music history.

THEATRE COVERAGE: When three women come together to make sandwiches for the underprivileged, they start to explore how their progressive church can stay relevant in society and in their own lives. THE SANDWICH MINISTRY, currently playing at The Skylight Theatre Company in Los Feliz.

CONCERT COVERAGE: Finally, we'll wrap up the night with a look at the second night of the HOLLYWOOD BOWL JAZZ FEST. Experience the highlights and standout performances from one of the most anticipated jazz events of the summer.

Join us on June 20th from 7pm-11pm PT (10pm-2am ET) for a night filled with music, theater, and insightful conversations. Whether you're a fan of The Avett Brothers, a disco enthusiast, a theater lover, or a jazz aficionado, this episode is not to be missed!

For more information, visit https://wfmu.org/ and join the conversation in THE PANIC ROOM.

Comments