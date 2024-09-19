Bob Barth to Chat With Director Aaron Schimberg On His New Film A DIFFERENT MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in LIVE for a thrilling episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand as Bob Barth sits down with acclaimed director Aaron Schimberg to discuss his highly anticipated new film A DIFFERENT MAN. Starring Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), the film follows a disfigured man who undergoes a radical treatment in a mind-bending journey of identity and transformation.

This in-depth conversation with Schimberg offers a unique look behind the scenes of the A24-produced film. Learn how Schimberg's creative vision has brought this complex and powerful story to life.

Afterward, Bob will be covering The Pasadena Playhouse's innovative new take on the classic drama Cyrano de Bergerac featuring standout performances from Chukwudi Iwuji, Rosa Salazar, and Will Hochman, in a feature-packed evening of film and theatre.

Show Details:

Date: Thursday, September 19th

Time: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (with bonus hours from 7pm-11pm PT, 10pm-2am ET)

Don't miss the chance to hear from one of indie cinema's most intriguing voices. Whether you're a film buff or theater lover, this episode promises a night of exciting conversations and entertainment!

Comments