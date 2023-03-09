Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is seeking new, unproduced plays for its annual Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition.

The international event offers 3 cash prizes of $3,500, $2,500 and $1,500 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Entry accepted between January 1, and March 31.

For more information visit their website at beverlyhillstheatreguild.com or contact their Competition Manager, Donna King, at donnaking2015@gmail.com.