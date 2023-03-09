Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 09, 2023  
The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild is seeking new, unproduced plays for its annual Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition.

The international event offers 3 cash prizes of $3,500, $2,500 and $1,500 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

For more information visit their website at beverlyhillstheatreguild.com or contact their Competition Manager, Donna King, at donnaking2015@gmail.com.



