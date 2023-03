Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Now Seeking Plays for Julie Harris Playwright Award Competition

The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday March 26, 2023 with a performance by the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble of “Spain and the New World.”

March 8, 2023

Celebration Theatre, one of the world's longest-running LGBTQ+ theatres, is hosting an awards gala Saturday, March 11th, 2-5pm, to celebrate its arts community's creative heroes during an entertaining afternoon of special appearances and social festivities that will become an annual tradition.