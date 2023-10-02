Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE

The performance is on Sunday, October 15 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Berkeley Symphony Opens 2023-24 Symphonic Series With AMERICAN KALEIDOSCOPE

Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will open the 2023-24 Symphonic Series with American Kaleidoscope on Sunday, October 15 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall. The first of four Symphonic Series performances, American Kaleidoscope will showcase the Marcus Roberts Trio's virtuosic style in a jazz-infused performance of James P. Johnson's Yamekraw: A Negro Rhapsody, and George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Audiences will also experience the rare harmonies of Samuel Barber's Essay for Orchestra No. 2 and Peter S. Shin's introspective score Relapse.

“We open this season with a celebration of the American sound, showcasing the intersection of different musical styles and the richness of our country's culture,” says Joseph Young, Music Director of Berkeley Symphony. “Samuel Barber's powerful second essay is unapologetic and a tour-de-force piece that highlights the neoclassical American style, while Berkeley's own Peter S. Shin brings a new contemporary work to our stage. I'm excited to welcome the Marcus Roberts Trio as we pair the music of two important American composers: George Gershwin, whose work is widely recognized, and James P. Johnson, a composer hardly heard in orchestral music. This program is an exciting way for Berkeley Symphony to begin its season, inviting audiences to gain a deeper understanding of American orchestral jazz.”  

The Marcus Roberts Trio is a long-term musical partnership between pianist Marcus Roberts, the phenomenal drummer Jason Marsalis, and gifted bassist Rodney Jordan. While most jazz trios feature piano, the Marcus Roberts Trio has an entirely new approach to jazz with all members equally shaping the direction of the music.

Berkeley Symphony's upcoming Chamber performance California Connections takes a closer look at the American sound, by zooming in on the Golden State. Taking place at Piedmont Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m., California Connections will feature Gabriela Lena Frank's Kanto Kechua #2, Ben Shirley's High Sierra Sonata, Anaís Azul's Cascades and Canyons, Gabriella Smith's Carrot Revolution, and selections from John Adams' Book of Alleged Dances. The performance will highlight California and the Bay Area's talented composers as well as the relationships built through mentoring and learning from each other, with Gabriela Lena Frank and John Adams as major influences, each of who have personal connections to Berkeley.

Subscriptions to Berkeley Symphony's Symphonic Series and the Chamber Series are available now. Patrons can choose 3 or 4 concerts in Berkeley Symphony's Symphonic [Chamber] Series, and create a custom Pick 3 or Pick 4 Package, saving up to 25% off regular ticket prices. Single tickets are available now at berkeleysymphony.org or by calling the box office at 510.841.2800.



