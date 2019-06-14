Benjamin Millepeid And Gustavo Dudamel Present ROMEO AND JULIET At The Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and L.A. Dance Project will present Benjamin Millepied's original choreography at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. They will perform selections from Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, in an experimental production that seamlessly fuses stage and screen, centering audiences within the intimate encounters of the tragic love story. Onstage dance, pre-recorded film, and a live video feed from the Bowl's offstage spaces will be arranged into one dynamic, unstable performance, bringing the star-crossed lovers to life today. A choreography for both bodies and camera, Millepied's Romeo and Juliet will use the entire theater to echo the turmoil of devotion and heartbreak in this classic tale. The evening will be a sensory celebration of love immortal.

Full program: Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Pablo Ferr ndez, cello L.A. Dance Project Benjamin Millepied, choreographer

DVO K: Cello Concerto PROKOFIEV: Romeo and Juliet Suite

Subscriptions and individual tickets for the Hollywood Bowl are currently available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

L.A. Dance Project L.A. Dance Project (LADP) is a platform for the development, creation, support, and presentation of world-class dance in Los Angeles. Comprised of an internationally acclaimed dance company, a performance space in L.A.'s Arts District, and a program of media initiatives, LADP seeks to foster dance-centered artistic collaborations across all disciplines, cultures, and communities in Los Angeles and around the globe. Romeo and Juliet is made possible by the visionary support of Van Cleef & Arpels.

A complete rediscovery of a familiar tale which transformed it from overdone, to timeless once again LA Dance Chronicle Millepied's choreography is full of life Los Angeles Times



Hollywood Bowl One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and in November 2018 was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2018 Billboard Live Music Awards for the second consecutive year. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com





