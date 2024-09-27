Ben Glieb & Taylor Williamson to Co-Headline Comedy Night at the Odyssey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everything is funnier on Thursdays at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble! See some of the best comics in the country drop by and perform during “Comedy Night” on the third Thursday of every month.

The show on Thursday, Oct. 17 will be co-headlined by The Young Turks regular guest host (Rebel HQ) and Chelsea Lately alum Ben Glieb, who has three current specials on Amazon, Netflix and YouTube, and America’s Got Talent runner-up Taylor Williamson. The line-up will also feature Aspen Comedy Festival “Club Comic of the Year” Auggie Smith — and get ready for some surprise top comedian drop-ins. Hosting the evening is national touring club comedian Kristi McHugh, who can currently be seen in Night Caller on Netflix. Meet the performers in the lobby after the show for a reception with wine and snacks.



WHEN:

• Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Upcoming shows:

• Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:

FREE in the on-site parking lot

TICKETS:

$25



