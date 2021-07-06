Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood

After playing for a packed house at Boardners in Hollywood, Beck Black will make her second appearance for the year, on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Harvard & Stone in Hollywood, CA! She will be co-headlining at 10PM alongside the goth band "The Sweet Kill".

July 12th will be the pre-release party for her single, "Hollywood Blvd" - available on all digital platforms on Friday, July 16th!

NO COVER CHARGE!

INFORMATION:

http://harvardandstone.com/

FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/harvardandstone/