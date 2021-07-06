Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood

pixeltracker

July 12th will be the pre-release party for her single, "Hollywood Blvd" - available on all digital platforms on Friday, July 16th!

Jul. 6, 2021  

Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood

After playing for a packed house at Boardners in Hollywood, Beck Black will make her second appearance for the year, on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Harvard & Stone in Hollywood, CA! She will be co-headlining at 10PM alongside the goth band "The Sweet Kill".

July 12th will be the pre-release party for her single, "Hollywood Blvd" - available on all digital platforms on Friday, July 16th!

NO COVER CHARGE!

INFORMATION:
http://harvardandstone.com/

FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/harvardandstone/


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playwright Paloma Sierra Set For Hero's Environmental Justice Film/Theater Initiative NUESTRO PLANETA
  • Cult Classic Interactive Haunt DELUSION Returns in 2021
  • MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE National Tour Stops Announced For Time Bubble Tour
  • Beck Black to Perform Live in Hollywood