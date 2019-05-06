Barbara Minkus Brings Her One-Woman Show 18 MINUTES OF FAME to The Pico Playhouse

Join Broadway, film and television star Barbara Minkus (www.barbaraminkus.com) as she shares an intimate show of personal moments, funny and poignant songs and her remarkable stories working with luminaries like Danny Kaye, Merv Griffin, Jerry Lewis, and Charlotte Rae.

While searching for fame, Minkus found the more meaningful things in life. Featuring a variety of show-stopping songs, this one-woman, one-act, 75-minute multimedia musical (with live piano accompaniment) incorporates film, graphics, recordings, and photos to showcase Barbara's exceptional journey of love, life, difficult decisions, family dynamics, and so much more. Returning from an off-Broadway run, 18 MINUTES OF FAME now returns to L.A.'s Pico Playhouse for a limited two-show engagement.

18 MINUTES OF FAME: A MUSICAL JOURNEY WITH Barbara Minkus is a revamp and reboot of her previous show, I'm Not Famous. There's some new material and a few other delightful revisions. It previously played at The Pico Playhouse for two Sundays in October 2018, prior to its opening Off-Broadway in New York at The Triad Theater in November 2018.

You've definitely seen Barbara before - a lot: On stage, on screen, and especially on television. She's had what most performers would consider an enviable career. Because she started out as, and remains, an accomplished singer, her show business memoir is a musical one.

Her road hasn't always been an easy one.Barbara faced many physical and emotional challenges and concealed a family secret, which affected most of her teen and adult life. At a young age, Barbara aspired to sing opera but realized musical comedy was her calling, which led to an exciting stage and film career working with many show business greats.

Barbara was the original Lucy in the recording of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, then went on to star as Fannie Brice in the touring company of Funny Girl. She starred on Broadway in The Education of Hyman Kaplan; performed notable Off-Broadway roles in Picon Pie (as Molly Picon); Don't Leave It All to Your Children; and Rondelay. She starred locally as Jennie Grossinger in Saturday Night at Grossinger's and also had roles in nine feature films.

Barbara appeared over 20 times as a raconteur and singer on The Merv Griffin Show; appeared on TV with Danny Kaye and Jerry Lewis; did 6 seasons of Love, American Style as a variety of characters; as well as stints on Tosh.0; Getting On; and The Tonight Show.

And along the way, she found true love and her heritage. A trip to Israel with her husband brought her closer to her Jewish roots.

Susan Morgenstern is director and co-writer of 18 MINUTES OF FAME. Susan previously directed Barbara in Saturday Night at Grossinger's. Susan has also directed Happy Days: A New Musical at Cabrillo Music Theatre; three shows at the Garry Marshall (formerly Falcon) Theatre; and numerous other shows in Los Angeles. She is currently the producing director of Jewish Women's Theatre in Santa Monica, and also works as a show director at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

If you like show business stories - both poignant and funny - with snippets of great musical numbers about those stories, along with the insider antidotes about the famous legends Barbara worked with, then 18 MINUTES OF FAME is for you!

18 MINUTES OF FAME will run for two performances on Sunday, June 2 and Sunday June 9, 2019 at 5:00 pm at The Pico Playhouse, located at 10508 Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064. General admission tickets are $36 and $18 for seniors and students. Group discounts and industry comps are available by contacting matt@mogulprods.com. For tickets and information, visit https://18minutesoffame.brownpapertickets.com.





