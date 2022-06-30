Barbara Eden, George Chakiris, Margaret O'Brien, and Debbie Wileman Join DANCE TO THE MOVIES at La Mirada

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that additional talent has signed on to its upcoming special event DANCE TO THE MOVIES, featuring just-added special guest appearances by Hollywood icon Barbara Eden ("I Dream Of Jeannie"), Academy Award winners George Chakiris (West Side Story) & Margaret O'Brien (Meet Me in St. Louis), and recording artist Debbie Wileman (who will perform a stunning tribute to Judy Garland).

Also featured are "Dancing with the Stars" pros Anna Trebunskaya and Dmitry Chaplin, finalists from "American Idol," "The Voice," & "So You Think You Can Dance," and aerialists from "America's Got Talent." This is going to be one legendary evening you won't want to miss! DANCE TO THE MOVIES will perform Friday, July 8 at 8 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Hollywood's best musical moments - celebrated and reinvented live, on stage!

TV and stage's top choreographers bring to life the classic movie dances of yesterday with a fresh new vision! DANCE TO THE MOVIES recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like Grease, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge. With new, stunning dances to scores from such movies as Singin' in the Rain, Titanic, The Matrix and Willy Wonka, it's a perfect family-friendly evening of cinema magic - LIVE on stage.

(DANCE TO THE MOVIES is not sponsored by or affiliated with "Dancing with the Stars" in any capacity.)

Tickets are $45 - $80 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website (LaMiradaTheatre.com), or by visiting or calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office: (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, discounts available. (Ticket prices subject to change.)

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 11:00 am - 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 noon - 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until 30 mins. after curtain. The Box Office will be closed July 2 - 4.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.