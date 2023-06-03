Banda Las Angelinas and Los Rock Angels Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles will present Banda Las Angelinas and Los Rock Angels on June 25, 2023 from 5-8pm.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Banda Las Angelinas is an all-female Sinaloa band that was formed in March 2018 in the city of Los Angeles. They started in East Los Angeles back in 2018 with only four members and three years later there are 14. Many band members said Mexican music was a part of their upbringing. Which created a passion for them to play Banda music.

The band has performed on many stages across Los Angeles like school graduations and popular Latino venues like the Pico Rivera Sports Arena

Women united by the passion for music with the goal of reaching the hearts of many people and helping the community with our talent, trying to excel in this genre dominated by men.

Los Rock Angels play a danceable blend of Tex-Mex! They play their own brand of zydeco and blues. Based in LA, they sing originals in English, Spanish and French.

Banda Las Angelinas and Los Rock Angels are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057