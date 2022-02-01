Ballet BC Returns to the Soraya as the Resident Ballet Company

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 1, 2022  
On Saturday, February 26, The Soraya presents its resident ballet company, Ballet BC, in a program from new Artistic Director Medhi Walerski of unusual depth with two works: GARDEN by Walerski and The Statement from Crystal Pite, both originally created for Nederlands Dans Theatre (NDT).

The program also includes a Pas de Deux from Walerski's Romeo + Juliet; the full-length ballet was performed at The Soraya just prior to the pandemic shut down in March 2020.

Tickets for Ballet BC start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.

