Ballet BC Returns to the Soraya as the Resident Ballet Company

On Saturday, February 26, The Soraya presents its resident ballet company, Ballet BC, in a program from new Artistic Director Medhi Walerski of unusual depth with two works: GARDEN by Walerski and The Statement from Crystal Pite, both originally created for Nederlands Dans Theatre (NDT).

The program also includes a Pas de Deux from Walerski's Romeo + Juliet; the full-length ballet was performed at The Soraya just prior to the pandemic shut down in March 2020.



Tickets for Ballet BC start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.

