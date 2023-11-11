Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Babar Ali's Pakistani Crime Thriller JOHN Set For International Debut At Asian World Film Festival

JOHN will have its international premiere this Saturday, November 11 at the 9th Edition of the Asian World Film Festival in Culver City.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 4 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse

Babar Ali's Pakistani Crime Thriller JOHN Set For International Debut At Asian World Film Festival

On the heels of a successful theatrical release in Pakistan, Writer/Director Babar Ali's critically acclaimed crime thriller feature film JOHN will have its international premiere this Saturday, November 11 at the 9th Edition of the Asian World Film Festival in Culver City, 9pm at the Culver Theater.  The film, which was nearly Pakistan's official submission for the Oscars, is a coming-of-age story that follows the lives of an innocent janitor and a ruthless hitman. When their worlds collide, they hurtle into a game of life, love, and death in the mean streets of Karachi. 

JOHN (120min) marks Babar Ali's feature Directorial debut and stars Aashir Wajahat, Saleem Mairaj, Romaisa Khan, and Raza Samo. The Film Was Produced by Faiza Khanum and Wajahat Rauf.  Gwen Field and David Olson Are Executive Producers and Evelyn Seubert and Michael Duffy are Co-Producers.

Director Babar Ali has personally experienced the dark side of Karachi. While making the film he was shot and miraculously survived a violent attack after visiting one of his filming locations. He grew up on the outskirts of the city where he learned how money manipulated people to resort to violence. The first murder he witnessed, he was at the age of ten. As a teenager, he was granted the opportunity to travel to the U.S. where he met a documentary filmmaker. This encounter changed his life and opened his eyes to the power of filmmaking. 

Babar Ali commented: JOHN was my dream project - a story I was dying to tell. Making a film about religion and violence as my first feature was not an easy job in a country where cinemas were being burnt by religious fanatics while I was growing up. JOHN is my attempt to understand what it takes for a human to take the life of another human and the various justifications a human being can have for such an action. Perhaps we can bring about change if we can understand it. The film was shot in Karachi and made with support from The International Youth Media Summit. 



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Jonathan Rockefeller Has His Hands in All Aspects of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLA Photo
Interview: Jonathan Rockefeller Has His Hands in All Aspects of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW!

The global tour of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show! finally makes its Los Angeles debut at the El Portal Theatre November 25, 2023 (playing through January 21, 2024). Based on Eric Carle’s children’s books, show creator Jonathan Rockefeller directs the cast of Paula Moore, Becki Park, Sean Tibangin and Leonard Moore manipulating 75 life-sized puppets.

2
Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Photo
Interview: Actor/Writer/Songwriter Kevin Del Aguila Unleashes His DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

Next up for the Center Theatre Group, TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical opening November 21, 2023 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs this adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s worldwide best-selling book series Dog Man: The Musical. Kevin Del Aguila, who wrote the book and lyrics, found time to answer a few of my queries between pushing objects off his desk and pooping in the sand.

3
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW Takes the Stage At El Portal Theatre On December Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR HOLIDAY SHOW Takes the Stage At El Portal Theatre On December 2

Rockefeller Productions has announced the full cast and creative team for the Los Angeles debut of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show - a holiday version of the acclaimed stage adaptation - playing this holiday season at the El Portal Theatre from November 25 through January 21, 2024 with the official press opening on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m.

4
2023 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting SLED-TACULAR Photo
2023 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting SLED-TACULAR

Hip & Historic Downtown Culver City will welcome its residents and neighbors to the 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular, an annual beloved tradition for almost 20 years that has been enjoyed by thousands of attendees and participants, on Thursday, November 30th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Figments in Los Angeles Figments
The Brick House Theatre (11/03-11/18)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
BrockusRED's BrockusRED's "Extractions"
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (12/07-12/07)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Dvořák and Kodály in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Dvořák and Kodály
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/28-11/28)
French Animation Fest in Los Angeles French Animation Fest
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (11/16-11/16)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/02-4/02)
The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah in Los Angeles The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah
Smothers Theatre (12/03-12/03)
Van Helsing's Dracula in Los Angeles Van Helsing's Dracula
Vatican Banquet Hall (10/21-11/18)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You