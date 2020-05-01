BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Christine Joëlle, an Actor and Proud Member of The Road and Theatre 40 Who Also Runs a Successful Pet Care Service

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the Arts alive in the City of the Angels. And just like all of us, I wondered how they are dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved.

This Spotlight focuses on Christine Joëlle, an actress I first saw onstage in the summer of 2004 as Madge Owens in Picnic, directed by Gail Bernardi for Kentwood Players at the Westchester Playhouse. Christine and I went on to work together in many productions for the community theatre group, both onstage and on production teams.

Since then, I have been fortunate to follow her path across the stages of professional theatre companies all over town, always enjoying her ability to transform herself into a great variety of characters - often during the same show! And I am also a very happy customer of her pet care service, Movin' Paws.

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your own theatrical background?

Christine Joëlle (CJ): I graduated from James Madison University and attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Since moving to Los Angeles, I have worked in several theaters all around the city, having performed in over 60 stage productions. I am a proud theatre company member of THE ROAD and THEATRE 40 and union member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA.



(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(CJ): I was currently working on "Mistakes Were Made: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" by I was currently working onby Jerry Mayer at The Santa Monica Playhouse. We were on its 4th extension before having to postpone until a future date.

(SB): How was the shutdown communicated with the cast and production team?

(CJ): Via emails and phone calls. Ultimately, we came to a mutual decision to close the theatre for our and our patron's safety.



(SB): Are plans in place to present that production at a future date, or is the cancellation permanent?

(CJ):

Our producers, Evelyn Rudie and Chris DeCarlo will most likely resume running the show. I have no doubt we cast members would be delighted to return.

(SB): I really enjoyed "Mistakes Were Made: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" and all the characters you played in it. It's so much fun to attend a show that keeps you laughing - and crying - at the same time from start to finish at such universal human foibles! Photos from that production appear in this Spotlight. Here's the link to my review on Broadway World: /los-angeles/article/BWW-Review-MISTAKES-WERE-MADE-Reunites-Three-Friends-Trying-to-Make-Amends-Before-its-too-Late-20190610

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(CJ):

I was not planning to be in other shows at the moment. But I do have a strong feeling many fall shows and activities may not happen either. For example, the Haunted Play production staff of the immersive theatre show "Delusion" will most likely not take place this year because it's the type of show where you must secure and rent a location by May/June in order for production planning to commence.

(SB):

How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(CJ): I'm definitely becoming a master of ZOOM chats! Ha! And thankfully am putting my self-tape skills to good use as well.

I am also the owner and CEO of a successful pet care service called Movin' Paws. So, I've been busy keeping it movin' during these crazy times. If you need any dog/cat care for your furry ones, we'd be delighted to lend a helping paw. Check out our services at https://www.movinpaws.com/

(SB): My dog Cody, bird Ernie, and I all highly recommend Movin' Paws for their excellent service and personal care of your pets!



(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(CJ): Stay Strong and Safe. Without our health, our return to the stage shall take longer. The Arts and our creative community shall never die. We shall need it now more than ever. Keep that creative flow going!

(SB): And in closing to you personally, Christine - windmills!





