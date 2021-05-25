BWW Review: THE DOOR YOU NEVER SAW BEFORE - A CHOOSICAL MUSICAL at The Geffen Stayhouse

I laughed. I danced. I even out loud rooted for everyone in the game (and booed the bad guy). I had a ridiculously good time!

The Geffen Playhouse has created a colorful, world premiere, CHOOSICAL MUSICAL adventure for 'frustrated kids in quarantine' where they must figure out how to save the harmonious land of Harmonicania, from a villain known as "The Stench." It is off-the-charts fun!

Actors, Michael Faulkner, Shyla Lefner, and Gabrielle Maiden, lead kids on an epic quest through quirky characters and nimble clues, hilariously performing multiple roles throughout a 70-minutes, high-energy production that keeps the momentum of a speeding train.

During the interplay, children are actively encouraged to think on their feet, solve puzzles and follow maps to multiple destinations, after they first enter "a door they've never seen before" in their own homes.

Interludes in the breakout rooms aided by a suitcase full of surprise props create a lively, interactive bonanza that is engaging and easy to follow along. Even children younger than the recommended ages of 6-9 years old, will be captivated by the music and story. Older children have the opportunity for learning through perfectly scripted dialog, playful tutorials, and music-enhanced themes. I even secretly hoped my name would be called to answer a question. But alas...I was the only adult kid in the room.

Dynamic, imaginative, and absolutely entertaining, it is so well done! Parents will especially enjoy not having to do any work. THE DOOR YOU NEVER SAW BEFORE - A CHOOSICAL MUSICAL is an attention-holder.

Available virtually on the Zoom platform until June 27, 2021.

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Matt Schatz

Directed by Katie Lindsay

Featuring Michael Faulkner, Shyla Lefner, and Gabrielle Maiden

Artwork by Shawn Lee

Photos courtesy of Geffen Playhouse

Recommended for children ages 6-9.

Running Time: 70 minutes with no intermission

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. PT

Sunday 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. PT

A SUITCASE FULL OF ADVENTURE

Kids will be shipped a suitcase filled with puzzles and special items with which they will interact during the show. For households with multiple kids, additional suitcases may be purchased for $25 each. All suitcases will be shipped together in one box. The shipping box can be opened, but the suitcase is not to be opened until instructed during the show.

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular tickets are currently priced at $55.00 per household. Add-on adventure suitcases may be purchased for an additional $25 each. Family/Friends viewing-only tickets for separate households are available for $30 each and must be purchased alongside a regular family household ticket. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Recommended for children ages 6 through 9 years.