BWW Review: SAMSKARA at Wisdome; Immersive Art Park Dazzles Audiences With Digital Artwork by Android Jones

Colorado born, independent artist Android Jones has become worldwide famous due to his impressive art installations at the Burning Man festival, the Grateful Dead Fare Thee Well Tour, as well as his interactive projections on the Sydney Opera House and Empire State Building in New York City. Best described as a "digital painter," his immense body of work has become well known for his many layered, psychedelic works and live performances using a custom-built digital set up while allows for his mystical art to spellbindingly move across two and three-dimensional platforms.

Android has traveled the world exhibiting his work and has contributed to events on 6 continents. If you have never experienced his mind-blowing creations, now is your chance right here in Downtown Los Angeles during SAMSKARA at Wisdome.LA Immersive Art, a fully immersive four dome exhibition experience featuring a screening of the Samskara 360 Show, Microdose interactive VR gaming, and immersive exhibitions, all featuring the artwork of Android Jones

At the center of Jones' work is spirituality and altered states of consciousness. Describing his work as Electro-Mineralism, Jones attributes his ability to create to the wonders of technology, crediting the planet's resources for advancements in art production. Manipulating light and energy, he captures complex concepts while utilizing his formal background in the arts while being determined to alter the viewer's perception, pushing the boundaries of the imagination through the use of innovative media forms.

SAMSKARA is the scope of experiences which we collect through our life journeys: the infinite flow of feelings, actions, ideas, choices, and emotions. Good samskara is driven by positive experiences and deeds, while negative samskara is the result of evil or selfish thoughts and actions. And you will be confronted by all aspects of existence as you wander from dome to dome, especially when seated on the floor while gazing up at the mind-blowing three-dimensional images being broadcast on the dome all around you. Think of a planetarium show you have seen where you sit back and watch the stars move above you. Then multiply that effect ten-fold and add in Jones incredible 3D images, and you get an idea of what you can expect!

Several After Dark special events are planned during SAMSKARA at Wisdome.LA Immersive Art, located in the Downtown L.A. Arts District at 1147 Palmetto St, LA 90013. The evening I attended, close to 500 people were laying on the floor inside the largest dome for a combined yoga and meditation event, with two musicians creating live, Eastern mystical music as 360 degree psychedelic art lulled the participants into altered states. Floor mats, futons, and bean bag chairs are provided, although many brought their own floor comfort items to the event.

SAMSKARA at Wisdome.LA Immersive Art is open rain or shine Thursday 11am - 9pm (Doors close at 8:15pm. Final Samskara showing is 8:30pm), Friday-Saturday 11am - 12am (Doors close at 11:15pm. Final Samskara showing is 11:30pm) and Sunday 11am - 9pm (Doors close at 8:15pm. Final Samskara showing is 8:30pm). Allow yourself at least 2 hours to see the exhibitions in all four domes, or even more time when a special event is taking place. For more information and event schedules, visit https://wisdome.la/

One-day tickets run Standard - $29.00, Student - $19.00, Child - $9. Tickets purchased online for regular operating hours maybe be used for other dates as long as the ticket has not been scanned. Re-entry for the same day is welcomed. Samskara after dark events additional cost may vary. Free street parking in the area with other art galleries within a two-block radius.

So make a day of art your reality and I promise you will walk out of SAMSKARA with an expanded vision of how Android Jones can inspire you to look at the world in entirely new ways, believing you have actually seen the impossible created on walls around you!

Photos by Shari Barrett and Wisdome.LA

Android Jones photo by Steve Stanton Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories