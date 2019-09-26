BWW Review: NEVER IS NOW at Skylight Theatre

The Skylight Theatre Company continues to provoke and encourage conversation and education. Their latest offering, opening September 21st, is a strong continuation of that tradition.

What happens when people from diverse backgrounds experience the firsthand accounts of ten survivors who were labeled 'undesirable' and thrust into Hitler's systematic genocide. Playwright Wendy Kout disturbingly links then and now so we may understand what breaks us apart and embrace what bonds us together. "Never is Now" is just the beginning of the conversation. "Never is Now" was adapted from Survivors by Wendy Kout commissioned, developed and produced by the CenterStage Theatre at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, Ralph Meranto, Artistic Director.

In this version, Kout has the ability to put the human story and add a modern-day feel.

The 6 member ensemble bob and weave throughout the tragic stories of a by-gone-day and have the opportunity to pepper in their own personal, political, social, and emotional points of view throughout the poignant and historical journey on which they take the audience.

For those who are familiar with any part of the World War II saga of the Hollocost, this version is unique in that it follows many of the stories that have not been told until now and definitely told by actors who would (traditionally) not be cast in the roles of the storytellers.

Our storytellers are Evie Abat, Adam Foster Ballard, Eliza Blair, Michael Kaczkowski, Joey Millin, and Sarah Tubert. All are superb actors and allow for both comedy and heartbreak in each of their portrayals and also within their personal reveals. They are a true ensemble, like watching a well-rehearsed modern dance. Like a dance, each one allows the other to shine as they support and then step into the spotlight while their counterparts step-back lean in with love and energy.

Kudos to Tony Abatemarco and Celia Mandela Rivera for superb direction, guiding with knowledgeable, gentle hands that allow the actors to soar and the pathos to flow.

Plain and simple, "Never is Now" is an extremely rare moment in time in which a portion of history that has been presented multiple times one way, is presented in a very unique unveiling. Go see it. Even if you are familiar with the subject matter, you will see it, hear it, feel it, in a different way. The voice is different and you will be different for seeing it.

"Never Is Now" runs at 8:30pm Fridays, 4:00pm and 8:30pm Saturdays, and 2:00pm Sundays through October 27, 2019. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave, LA, 90027. Tickets start at $20 (opening night tickets: $75, include post performance reception). Information and reservations: (213) 761-7061 or (866) 811-4111. Online ticketing: http://SkylightTix.org

Two American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances will take place: 8:30pm October 4 and 4:00pm October 19, 2019.

Photos by Ed Krieger

Playwright Wendy Kout (center) surrounded by directors, cast and producer





