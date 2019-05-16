BWW Review: Helder GuimarÃ£es Shares Sleight-of-Hand Mysteries in INVISIBLE TANGO at the Geffen Playhouse

Some believe the history of humanity has been guided by a desire to come to terms with the unknown in our world to create order amidst the overwhelming flood of mystery which surrounds us. This urge to know has made the most marvelous discoveries and inventions possible, inspiring brilliant minds to look to the heavens in search of our place in the cosmos. Perhaps it is our desire to know about the complexities and intricacies of being human, to understand that which we cannot explain, which have led magicians to create flocks of followers attempting to figure out exactly how reality seems to be bent in their presence.

Storyteller and master illusionist Helder Guimarães­ has returned to The Geffen Playhouse to share his personal perspective on how important it is to experience mystery in today's world. And wonder you will at his mind-blowing illusions, impossible coincidences, and entirely new perspectives, leaving your eyes open wide with disbelief at what you have just seen - with one overwhelming thought - just how did he do that?

In the smaller Audrey Skirball Kennis Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, prepare to be amazed and dazzled as world-renowned magic sensation Helder Guimarães makes playing cards disappear and change right before your eyes. Even when random audience members are called upon to participate, the resulting apparent mind-reading experience confounded one and all.

Just how did he know in advance a woman named Joanne would be selected and that her name would appear in a puzzle that was onstage before she even entered the theater? And how could a young man named Craig, sitting in the middle of the fifth row, be selected randomly and then return to his seat to find a sealed envelope containing a letter describing several of the night's events as well as the clothes he was wearing, thanking him by name for participating?

From my ring-side, front row seat, you would think I could see his sleight-of-hand artistry up close enough to figure out what was going on. But, no, I could not and his belief that we will never know everything - and that mystery is a beautiful thing - sets the perfect tone for a night of wonder while in the presence of his electrifying prestidigitation. Truly there is no way I could ever begin to understand how a specific, audience member-signed playing card I had seen and shuffled in a deck could later turn up sealed in a bottom of rum in the cabinet of curiosities behind Guimarães. Yoo ho ho indeed!

In the midst of the information age and our culture of over-sharing and know-it-all mentality, Guimarães challenges our interaction with the unknown, as well as sharing his belief that seemingly random events all happen for a reason. Amid the amazement, tales are told about friends and family members as well as a car accident occurring on a narrow road in an unnamed country which, in turn, led to a magnificent but never expected outcome. That type of mysterious circumstance prevails during his 80-minute INVISIBLE TANGO solo performance, directed by Frank Marshall, one of the premiere film directors in the entertainment industry, with original music by Moby providing the perfect mysterious atmosphere to enhance the wonder filling the room.

And if Guimarães' goal is to have us leave believing how important it is for mystery to survive in our world to challenge our minds and keep our desire to figure everything out intact, if you are the lucky one selected to learn his sleight-of-hand techniques from his notebook sealed in a glass box in the lobby, would you really want to know or leave it a secret? On the night I attended, and all previous nights, his secrets were not revealed, as much as I would have preferred to know about his sleight-of-hand mastery in several instances. But, I guess it will all stay a mystery to me!

INVISIBLE TANGO performance by world-renowned magic sensation Helder Guimarães continue through Sunday, June 30, 2019 on Tuesday - Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Tickets priced at $30 - $130, available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Order your tickets to this world of wonder soon as performances are bound to sell out quickly. For those lucky enough to obtain them, rush tickets for each day's performance are made available 30 minutes before showtime at the box office at $35 General or $10 Student.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch





