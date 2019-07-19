BWW Review: Gina D'Acciaro Blows the Roof off Rockwell Table and Stage

Actress/singer Gina D'Acciaro has a crazy actor's life which may sound like that of many other performers...New York auditions, moving to LA with no money, waitressing, being a nanny and struggling through a myriad of other jobs to stay on her feet. However, ... it's the way in which D'Acciaro tells her stories that makes this show Famous Adjacent - in its encore presentation at Rockwell Table and Stage - such a big winner. She utilized an exceedingly fast paced delivery, speaking all the words of the anecdote do hurriedly that it sounded like one big hilarious runon sentence. The audience lovingly bought into it, laughing uproariously at every pause.

Famous Adjacent derives from D'Acciaro almost getting the role, almost meeting the right guy, almost getting pregnant, almost becoming the greatest star she has always dreamed of being. While friends are killing it, she is not. With super musical director Rian Kennedy at the piano and fantastic director Robert Marra behind her, she can just be herself and entertain us with her glorious prattle. Guest stars Carolina Garcia, ukelele playing Nick LaPointe, comic actor Peter Vogt, hilarious Desi Dennis Dylan conducting a small gospel choir, and her current husband Jaq Galliano really livened up the proceedings. Coming in at almost 90 minutes Famous Adjacent was ALIVE with uber talent, laughs galore and an abundance of love, as everyone came to care about D'Acciaro's ever struggling yet much deserved success

Highlights of the evening included: Gina's first New York audition performing a song from In the Heights with a casting response "Age appropriate, please!" Of course the gospel choir performing Christmas carols at Red Lobster where Gina was a waitress; her sparkling duet with Garcia on "Class" from Chicago; hopeful about her first marriage with "How Lucky Can You Get?" from Funny Lady; "Goodbye" from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee where Gina was directed by Marra - calling it a big turning point in her career; Nick LaPointe accompanying the duet with her husband "Take Me the Way I Am" on the ukelele and a rousing finale "Lean On Me" accompanied by the choir.

A brief note about Gina's husband Jaq and their duet. They confessed quite honestly that he is bipolar, a very brave move in a cabaret setting. It shows the length Gina is willing to go to share the value of her marriage and how they constantly strive to make it work. Her heart is an open book.

When I said that this cabaret was alive, I cannot help but remember the gospel choir in bright green robes with pillows underneath to show that everyone was pregnant, including the guys, except Gina... her contagious banter with the audience as she included their reactions to her issues at very turn ... her singing loud and strong, almost breaking the sound barrier to hit the notes...most of all, her overall delightful presence, full of mischief and fun ... and no obscene jokes or dirt in her comedy ... it's all clean and good natured. I wouldn't advise bringing the kids, but it's good clean adult entertainment.

Gina is about to embark on a recurring presentation at Rockwell of UMPO:A League of Their Own in which she will play the screamingly funny Marla Hooch. It will run on and off for a couple of months. Based on what I experienced in this cabaret I would run to see her do anything. She is an enormous talent with an unbelievable singing range, dynamic personality, hysterically funny material and overall proves herself to be, if not " Killin' it as The Greatest Star" ... a very deliciously entertaining comedic actress. Brava!





