BWW Interview: Theatre 40's David Hunt Stafford - Already Planning Their 56th Season

Theatre 40 celebrates its 55th Anniversary season with the world premiere of Marilyn Anderson's AS GOOD AS GOLD September 16, 2021. Got the chance to chat with David Hunt Stafford, Theatre 40's artistic and managing director on Theatre 40's history and plans for the future.

Thank you taking the time for this interview, David!

Your 55th Anniversary Season begins September 16th with the world premiere of Marilyn Anderson's AS GOOD AS GOLD. How does it feel to have been producing plays for 55 years?

It feels great! Theatre 40 has sustained itself and improved itself and its quality over the years, and it is a tremendous pleasure to produce for this great theater company and work with the excellent staff that we have that delivers great productions year in and year out.

As Theatre 40's artistic and managing director, do you have final say in choosing the shows you put on? Or does the Artistic Committee offer input?

I do have the final say, but I always want as much feedback and input from the Artistic Committee as possible. We all bring plays to the table to consider, and we all read them, and we do try to all agree on the selections. It is wonderful when we all can agree - sometimes we don't but mostly we do. I want their input and suggestions and comments on play selection and want very much for them to have a strong voice in what is chosen. Theatre 40 does get a lot of positive comments on the plays we select, and I am proud and pleased that our audiences like what we are selecting.

What factors came into play in choosing shows for your 55th Anniversary season?

Some of the plays chosen were ones that we had chosen before the pandemic. However, coming out of the pandemic we all decided that some of the selections would change. We want to do a few more "light-hearted" shows, more comedies. We all have had plenty of drama in all our lives over the last 18 months and we decided people want and need to have some laughs; so we chose a few more comedies and put some of the dramas on the sideline for future seasons. We wanted to select plays that will make people want to return to live indoor theater.

How much of the pre-production process are you usually involved in?

I am involved in all aspects of pre-production. The technical staff at Theatre 40 is top notch in every regard. I want to make sure that all of them are "on board" and fully understand the demands of the plays chosen and that they are available and that the plays are challenging artistically for them. Once they have committed to the project, they have a free hand to express themselves and bring their artistic excellence to every production.

When the shutdown happened, Theatre 40 was producing Jack Rushen's TAMING THE LION. You reopened your theatre last month with TAMING THE LION. Has the TAMING set been up since March 2020?

Yes, it has. We locked the doors and went on the pandemic hiatus and returned fifteen months later and nothing had been touched. The school and the District who are always wonderful to Theatre 40 had not gone in and removed or touched anything. Remarkably, it was exactly as we left it. One would never know that it had been fifteen months - it was like one weekend had passed. Nothing was missing, nothing had been touched.

Was it a no-brainer to reopen TAMING, as opposed to mounting a different show?

Yes, it was - a total no brainer - everything was ready - the set - the programs already printed - the costumes were there - the wigs - everything - just needed to rehearse it and send the press releases.

What has Theatre 40 done to welcome back your audiences safely?

We have followed the County's safety protocols to the letter. Whatever the County dictates, that is what we do, and our audiences have been enormously appreciative of our safety efforts and VERY vocal about how happy they are about being back to see live theater.

Did Theatre 40 obtain any grants during the last year and a half?

Yes - we did. The City of Beverly Hills is always supportive of Theatre 40 and they gave us a grant and we did apply for the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant offered by the Federal government and we have been approved for a nice grant there - which should be arriving any day.

What was the initial inspiration for creating Theatre 40 fifty-five years ago?

The theatre company was formed by a group of actors that would gather at the home of Susan French - whose address was 40 Haldeman Road in Santa Monica Canyon. The name Theatre 40 was named after her address. They would get together to read Shakespeare and then they decided to do a production in MacArthur Park. It was about ten years before the group was invited to take up residence on the campus of the Beverly Hill High School.

What details can you share with us on the very first Theatre 40 production? Play? Actors? Audience responses?

I believe it was THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST. Early actors in the company included Jim Boles and Robert Cornthwaite, Allen Reed (the voice of Fred Flintstone), Eric Boles among others.

How does one become a Theatre 40 company member? Invitation? Auditions?

Both, by invitation and audition. Mostly by auditioning for the company.

Out of all the plays Theatre 40 has produced, which productions are you the most proud of? For huddles you've overcome, for celebrities that participated, for...?

There are quite a few productions that I am most proud of, it can't really be narrowed down to one. That being said, a couple that stand out to be include THE VOYAGE INHERITANCE by Harley Granville Barker adapted by David Mamet. The play was about a wealthy English family operating a Ponzi scheme and ripping off all their friends and neighbors - we produced it at the exact time that Bernie Madoff was being arrested and taken to prison. Also, a play we did a couple of years ago titled 26 PEBBLES about the Sandy Hook School shooting was one of the most profound, moving, touching, uplifting, hope filled, beautiful and optimistic plays ever. It was absolutely extraordinary! One would think it would be a downer - but it was one of the most gorgeous plays and productions about the shooting and how the people of Sandy Hook recovered. Amazingly insightful into the human condition and filled with recovery and love. It was great. There are many others: KIN by Bethsheba Doran - A SHRED OF EVIDENCE by R.C. Sherriff. Many of the Norm Foster plays we have done have been favorites because they are such good plays and so funny and such crowd pleasers - SCREWBALL COMEDY, THE LOVE LIST, RENOVATIONS FOR SIX - all by Norm Foster and all were big winners. The main hurdle that we have had to overcome was in year 2000 when the Board of Education almost asked Theatre 40 to leave the campus and find a new home. That is a long and grisly story, and the details are best left unmentioned - but that was a big one to overcome but we did. It has been pretty smooth sailing with few hurdles or complications. Celebrities we have had include Dick Benjamin and Paula Prentiss, Edward Asner several times, Ruta Lee, Robert Morse, Marg Helgenberger, Leonard Nimoy and Susan Nimoy, among others.

Some of your earlier acting credits list you as "David Stafford." What made you decide to go by your current three-name moniker?

I have always used David Hunt Stafford - if my early acting credits did not include the Hunt it was likely an oversight of the publicist. It has always been David Hunt Stafford.

Any definitive plans to bring THE MANOR back to Greystone Mansion?

No dates yet - but The City, who owns and operates Greystone Estate and Gardens, has indicated they would like THE MANOR to return. If it does, that will make the 19th year of: THE MANOR - MURDER AND MADNESS AT GREYSTONE. We hope it does. It is the longest running show in Los Angeles and still a great crowd pleaser.

Do you already have a number of plays in mind for your 56th season?

I do indeed.

Thank you again, David! I look forward to participating in your 55th Anniversary Season opening.

Thank you, Gil! I hope you are there for every one of them.

