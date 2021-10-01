BWW Interview: The Groundlings' Chris Eckert Fortifies THE GALE While Habiting ELM STREET

Chris Eckert, creator of the LGBTQ THE GALE, will appear next on The Groundlings stage in A GROUNDLING ON ELM STREET. This very funny performer/writer also teaches at The Groundlings School. Had the chance to throw out a few inquiries to the quick-witted Chris.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Chris!

Are you in any other current Groundlings shows besides A GROUNDLING ON ELM STREET?

I'll occasionally jump into an improv show if it's available but with the way things are in the world right now, I consider it a tremendous privilege to be able to be a cast member of A GROUNDLING ON ELM STREET. My lifeblood is this type of work and it's been tremendously challenging being away for a year and a half. I honestly can't believe that we're actually making this show happen.

Can a company member be in a number of different shows on different nights?

Yes, they can. However, The Groundlings are taking COVID precautions exceptionally seriously. We are required to be tested prior to any show, pitch, or rehearsal. That's a lot of nose swabs. Though a good nose swab can turn me on.

When did you first become a company member?

2013, or seven years prior to the f***-all that was 2020.

What originally brought you to The Groundlings? Friend in a show? Audition?

I was eighteen and working at Arclight Theatres in concessions. You'd see celebrities all the time there but one day Jennifer Coolidge came up to order popcorn. She'd gone to my acting school, and I was a huge fan, so I broke protocol and asked her for some advice. Noticing how awkward I was, she said that I seemed funny and that I should try out for The Groundlings. That was the first time I'd ever heard of the theatre. Strangely enough, as I moved through the program, I kept running into her in various places. I consider her my White Lotus. HEY, HEY!

How old were you when people started telling you, you were funny?

I did a theatre class when I was nine years old at the Douglas Morrison Theater in Hayward (shout out!) and they had an 'improv' segment. I was told that I was supposed to be a vacuum salesman trying to sell a vacuum to a customer. At the time, they had those 8-pound Oreck commercials. So I started the scene and tried to sell a vacuum, but made sure to remind the other kid that it wasn't the 8-pound Oreck, but the 50-pound Oreck, then I pretended to lift it and fell down, and I got a laugh. That shit hit me like a bolt of lightning. I was like, WHAT IS THIS? People think I'm funny? From that point on, I knew that making people laugh made me feel good and it seemed to make people feel good, too. So I kept doing it.

Did you always want to become a performer?

My original dream job was to be a Disney Imagineer. And honestly, I still dream of being able to be involved someday. Lots of my sketches involve music, sound effects, lighting, and creating worlds in which these characters exist, so I feel that the childhood part of me has still found a place.

When did you start teaching in The Groundlings School?

I started teaching in 2014. I wanted to get right into it. My favorite classes are usually in the non-professional program. I like working with non-actors, like Deborah from finance who is taking the class because she doesn't know how to joke around with her co-workers.

Do you find similarities in your goals as a teacher and as a director?

I mean, they're synonymous in many ways. A good director (with respect to improv, at least) provides great leeway for their performers. The same is true for a good teacher, except that you're there to guide them along. The ultimate goal is the same for both: making people laugh.

Tell us some fun memories you have of working on CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase for two seasons.

Super grateful to CBS. Weird period for them when I was head writer. There are too many fun memories to count, but it's honestly where I was introduced to some of the funniest sketch comedy performer/writers that I've ever met.

What inspired you to create THE GALE?

Queer improvisers need a place to channel the lens through which they see the world. At the time, I didn't know of any improv shows that were primarily LGBTQ. So I created one, and it became a thing. Now it's the thing that I sort of love most of all. Best of all, our audience appeals to everyone. 'Cause queer shit is funny!

I came across an ad for THE GALE on the internet for an August 6th show - no year, just August 6. Did I miss THE GALE last month? Or was it August 6th for a couple of years ago?

So, this goes back to your first question. I'm still shocked we can make GROUNDLING ON ELM STREET happen because I was all set to do a GALE, sold out in August, and we had a breakthrough case at the theater. We had to cancel last minute but we will be back soon enough. Again, The Groundlings is taking all of this very seriously, and I appreciate it.

When will the next edition of THE GALE be?

To be determined!

What were the initial responses to your pitch of THE GALE?

Get out of here, queer! Nah, it's been peach to everyone I've pitched it to. I'm very grateful that I have a theatre where I can put up these shenanigans.

Do you save your killer gay material for THE GALE? Or do you insert them right away in the current show you're in?

THE GALE is completely improvised in its current form, but I'm building towards a GALE sketch show. Every now and then, I'll write a sketch, let it settle, and then read it again and determine that it's not quite right for a Groundlings main show. So, I'll put it on my GALE pile.

Some of the funniest sketches I've seen you in have you almost speechless (NEW YORK FASHION GROUNDLINGS' "Dry") or exhibiting your physical comedy chops (GARBAGE PAIL GROUNDLINGS' "Single Rider"). Do you prefer writing no dialogue for your character, highlighting physical schtick or coming up with super funny lines? You're hilarious in all these situations.

With respect to the writers of 'Dry,' I must confess that I was a sub when you saw it. Just FYI. Now, to your question, I love having the least amount of dialogue possible. I give all the expositional lines to my well-equipped cast members, and I try to create a world that I can just exist in. I think it's because I feel a little more freedom that way, just to react and be a character. If I do my job correctly, an audience should be looking at me within a well-defined context.

A Sophie's Choice question: Do you have a particularly favorite sketch?

Honestly, as far as main company stuff goes, I think that "The 48th Annual Balloon Awards" comes to mind just because it was so insane. It was an Oscar-type ceremony for the best balloons of the year. I mean, the sketch had an 'In Memorium' for all the lost or popped balloons. My only job was introducing categories and watching the audience either love, hate, or ponder WTF they were watching.

What's in the near future for Chris Eckert?

In the near future: nasal swabs. In the far future: who knows.

Thank you again, Chris! I look forward to laughing at you live on The Groundlings stage.