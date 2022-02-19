BWW Interview: Marisa Matthews' Giving Her Regards to Broadway Talents

Actor/ producer/ director/ singer/ performer Marisa Matthews will be inaugurating her monthly musical cabaret BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM February 21, 2022, at The Bourbon Room. Each cabaret (populated with Broadway's latest talents) will have different themes, with opening night Give My Regards to Broadway. I had the chance to ask a few queries of Marisa on some of her history leading up to this show.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Marisa!

What factored into choosing The Bourbon Room to set up residency of your new monthly musical cabaret BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM?

Creating BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM was an inspired impulse I had this summer. The Bourbon Room had just reopened its door and I felt a strong need to bring something special to that space; something that provided opportunity and community for theatre artists to thrive in L.A. As performers, our lives have been deeply impacted these past few years. I wanted to create a show where we could all come together once a month, share our gifts in a supportive environment, network among peers and creatives, and celebrate our community together. My goal for this show is to feel like one big musical theatre party and become the new heartbeat of Hollywood.

You were the 'Superswing' on ROCK OF AGES at The Bourbon Room in the beginning of 2020. How many roles did you have to cover? How many times did you get to go on? And for what role?

I covered every female role in the show, which amounted to three principal tracks and three dancer/ensemble tracks, including my 7th track, the on-stage swing, that the creative team added so I could perform on stage every night. I went on almost every week and in multiple tracks a week. I covered Sherry Christian the most, including opening weekend.

You did BAZ: STAR CROSSED LOVERS at the Palazzo in Vegas. Describe your experience doing a show in Vegas.

I loved performing in Vegas. It's a small, tight-knit community of powerful, supportive performers. While performing in BAZ, I also co-produced a cabaret show that friend and fellow producer, Cheryl Daro, had created called THE STAGE DOOR CABARET. It was mounted at The Space, a fantastic off-the-strip venue she and husband, Mark Shunock, established and where they host many of the Vegas talent and philanthropic events. They're great people doing great work out there.

Who will be the host for BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM this Monday night?

I'll be hosting the show every month. It felt only right to be the one responsible for guiding the audience through an experience I envisioned. And, although she won't be seen on stage as much, this show would not be what it is without my creative producer, Ashley Moniz. Ashley has been an integral part of building this and bringing my vision to life. I worked with Ashley on previous projects and knew that with her organizational skills, marketing/ digital media background, and love for musical theatre, she was the perfect producer to bring on.

And the musical director? Someone you've worked with before?

Our MD is Benet Braun, whom I've had the pleasure of building a very strong working friendship with. Benet brings so much experience to this show. He's the music director at The Groundlings, an adjunct professor at AMDA, a writer, composer, and overall has a great sense of understanding an audience. I love the respect and energy we share working together.

Your bio states you're "a west coast girl with an east coast state-of-mind." Would you elaborate on that?

I come from a family of Eastern European immigrants that sought better lives moving to the east coast. And both of my parents grew up in New York, so I've always felt that internal pulse associated with east coast "city hustle." I was born and raised in Southern California but after living and surviving as an actor in New York City, that mindset is the place in which I approach my work.

You now have amassed credits as an actor, singer, producer and director. What did you want to be growing up?

This. I wanted to be exactly who I am right now. An actor, producer, director, singer, and performer. An artist - creating events that have meaning and purpose by bringing people together for the sole purpose of coming together and shining their lights. I've always had the strong desire to create and a strong sense of the type of theatre I believe is worth creating - bold, exciting, sexy, evocative, pushing boundaries, and representing every single human on stage. And I've always loved putting on an event! Who doesn't love a good "happening"?! So, to have manifested that part of my life's dream and be building my own... I know I'm exactly where I was meant to be.

What gives you more gratification - onstage receiving the audience applause during your curtain call? Or offstage seeing your actors nailing your production?

Both things are equally as gratifying. I used to seek validation through applause and booking a show. Now? What matters to me is the quality and substance of my products. Does this feel good? Is this worth my time? Am I enjoying myself? Does this add value to my life? Any answer to that question that is a solid "YES" is gratifying to me.

What are your immediate career goals?

To bring immersive, sensational theatrical experiences to L.A. and continue providing opportunity and building community for theatre artists to thrive. I want to create theatre alongside incredible artists who believe in their work and have something to say. I want to know EVERY HUMAN who has a talent and the desire to share it. Find me, message me, reach out to me - I want to know YOU. And then from that, see how I can blend my creative visions with philanthropic work.

What's in the near future for Marisa Matthews?

Good stuff is coming down the pipeline. I anticipate I'll be able to talk about it in our next interview.

Thank you again, Marisa! I look for to hearing what talent you've put together for BROADWAY AT THE BOURBON ROOM.