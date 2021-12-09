BWW Interview: Kenneth Feld Always Skating On Sturdy Ice

Feld Entertainment's DISNEY ON ICE: DREAM BIG comes to Southern California at the Honda Center in Anaheim December 8th through 12th and at Staples Center in Los Angeles December 16th through 19th.

Got a chance to ask Feld Entertainment's CEO Kenneth Feld some behind-the-scenes questions on his worldwide-reaching, every-growing entertainment mammoth.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview!

This is the 40th anniversary of WALT DISNEY'S WORLD ON ICE/DISNEY ON ICE. What initially led to you pursue creating this show forty years ago?

In 1979 we acquired HOLIDAY ON ICE and ICE FOLLIES, and I realized it was drawing an older demographic and we wanted to engage the entire family. So, I approached the Walt Disney Company with the idea of creating an ice show comprised completely of Disney characters and storylines to immerse families into the films through a live experience. The first WALT DISNEY'S WORLD ON ICE, later re-named DISNEY ON ICE, show premiered July 14, 1981, and there have been more than 72,000 performances. From my background of traveling Europe searching for talent for RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY®, I knew there was a great opportunity to tour our shows globally. In 1986 Feld Entertainment became a global company when we took DISNEY ON ICE outside the United States for the first time and toured Japan. To date DISNEY ON ICE has been seen by an astounding 320 million guests in 68 countries in more than 545 cities and performed in more than 41 languages. Across the world, it's often the only accessible, live Disney experience people may ever have.

How many different productions of DISNEY ON ICE are there? MICKEY'S SEARCH PARTY, DREAM BIG, LET'S CELEBRATE, MICKEY AND FRIENDS, INTO THE MAGIC and any others?

Simultaneously we tour 8 - 9 unique DISNEY ON ICE shows globally.

How long does a DISNEY ON ICE show keep touring until it's totally revamped into brand-new show?

DISNEY ON ICE is ever changing and we are always updating the shows to include the latest Disney features and characters. We have expanded our productions beyond the traditional ice surface and have performers atop sway poles, aerial performers on the Spanish web and acrobats on tumble tracks, hoverboards and teeterboards.

How has audience reception been to your re-opened shows post-pandemic? Wildly enthusiastic? Cautious? Better than pre-pandemic?

DISNEY ON ICE was the first live touring family show to return after the pandemic both in the United States and internationally. Families have appreciated being able to attend the show together and create new memories. In September 2021 DISNEY ON ICE rehearsed and performed to sold out shows in Abu Dhabi and is currently touring in the United Kingdom through April. This spring and summer DISNEY ON ICE will perform in Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Argentina, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Peru, and Chile.

With all the constantly changing safety measures and regulations, what is your experience-by-fire take-away on touring your shows post-pandemic?

In March of 2020 we had to close 28 Feld Entertainment productions world-wide overnight due to the global pandemic. We immediately began planning our re-opening strategy. Due to our long-standing partnerships with arenas and stadiums around the world we were able to work closely with them as well as local officials and prepare to bring DISNEY ON ICE back as soon as we were able to do so. We had safety protocols in place and promoted mask wearing for everyone over the age of 2, toured in a bubble environment and conducted routine testing back of house. It was important to us to get the industry back to work and for us to learn how to operate safely in this new environment. We plan to have all our properties back on the road by the end of 2022.

Do all Feld Entertainment shows begin their pre-production and rehearsals at Feld Entertainment Studios in Ellenton, Florida?

We've successfully built shows for our entire brand portfolio at Feld Entertainment Studios, including RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY®, DISNEY ON ICE, MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE!, SESAME STREET LIVE!, and JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR. While there are some shows that rehearse internationally, all our domestic rehearsals and new show builds happen at Feld Entertainment Studios. Having direct access to our wardrobe shop, our scenic shop, our lighting shop has resulted in an incredibly efficient build process.

Your father Irvin founded Feld Entertainment in 1967 with the acquisition of RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY® circus. Was it a relatively smooth transition to assume the role of Feld Entertainment CEO in 1984 after working with your father for nearly two decades?

In the 1950's and 1960's, my father, Irvin Feld, became one of the most successful concert producers in America, arranging appearances for stars like Chubby Checker, The Everly Brothers, The Beatles, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra. During this period, he also began marketing, booking, and promoting RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY® circus and bought it in 1967. At the time, the circus was struggling financially, but his leadership turned it into a profitable enterprise. His improvements included bringing the circus to indoor arenas, starting Ringling Bros. Clown College, creating a second unit of THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH to meet increasing demand and to ensure the show never played the same city twice and constantly introducing new acts from around the world. I was studying at Boston University when my father acquired RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY®. When I began working full time with my father, I traveled around Europe to identify and recruit acts and started becoming immersed in THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH. My father was always one to take chances, and I learned more from him than anywhere else. Not only did we produce the circus together, but we also produced DISNEY ON ICE together. As CEO, I have continued to build the portfolio of brands, including the acquisition of MONSTER JAM® and SUPERCROSS in 2008. I also moved the Feld Entertainment corporate headquarters to Ellenton, Florida, in 2013 to house all our productions under one roof. Feld Entertainment Studios houses two full-sized rehearsal studios for stage and ice productions, as well as the largest monster truck shop in the world. Continuing to produce these shows and the others in the Feld Entertainment portfolio with my daughter is full circle.

Feld Entertainment's current schedule of family-orientated shows cover a wide spectrum of popular culture. Any plans for an entirely new and different Feld Entertainment production?

Feld Entertainment continues to be the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences. We are always looking toward the future. In 2017 when we closed RINGLING BROS. and BARNUM & BAILEY®, we began preparing for the re-launch, which will be in 2023. It will be a renewed take on an American icon!

Is there one professional challenge you surmounted that you're most proud of?

I've learned more than I ever have during this global pandemic. Everything we have done has been with the mindset of looking forward and how we can do things more efficiently. I would meet every day with the executive team and strategize about how to safely return to touring our shows globally. It was extremely challenging, and we have learned a great deal. We knew that to get our shows back on the road, it was not going to be business as usual. We are a much stronger and more nimble company coming out of the pandemic

What singular advice would you give to a budding entrepreneur?

Have a passion for what you do and always listen to the consumer. I've always said that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.

Thank you again! I look forward to taking my friends to experience one of Feld Entertainment most entertaining shows.

For DISNEY ON ICE: DREAM BIG tickets for either Honda Center or Staples Center,