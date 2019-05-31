BWW Interview: HARVEY's French Stewart Elaborates On 2 of His Loves - Theatre & Vanessa

The always working French Stewart, a most recognizable face from television, will next be seen on the theatrical boards of the Laguna Playhouse, co-starring with his wife Vanessa Claire Stewart in Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning HARVEY, opening June 2, 2019. French plays the pivotal role of Elwood P. Dowd who befriends the titular Harvey, a six-foot-and-a-half tall rabbit. French graciously made some time available to answer a few of my inquiring queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, French!

You've done TESLA at Laguna Playhouse. What is it about Laguna Playhouse that brings you back to its boards?

It's a world-class theater in a beautiful town by the beach. What's not to like? They have an extremely supportive community. Working there feels like a vacation.

What originally got you involved with this production of HARVEY?

Annie Wareham approached us about doing a different play. Ultimately, the rights fell out. Shortly after, she called again - "Would you be interested in doing HARVEY?" We both just lit up!

Had you seen any other productions of HARVEY before? How about the 1950 Jimmy Stewart film?

I have. High school productions, professional productions - I love it. It's like PIPPIN for me. I don't care if I'm watching it in a middle school. I completely enjoy it. I haven't watched the movie in years. I'm going to wait until we close to witness what I should've done.

You've acted many times with your wife Vanessa. Would you list the advantages of performing with your spouse? Rehearsals at all times of the night? Short-hand in communication? Already established trust in an acting partner?

I love working with my wife. Love it. Vanessa is my partner in everything. She's such a gifted actor and we have a way of putting each other at ease. We work extremely hard. Theater is our family business. Remarkable, really.

Other than Vanessa, have you worked with any of the HARVEY cast or creatives before?

Our cast is filled with people I've admired for years. I did a movie with Carole Ita White. We hit it off back then - and just picked right back up. She's fantastic. We have a killer cast.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances would you find the characters you've inhabited (Nikola Tesla, FOREVER BOUND's Edmund, Elwood P. Dowd) interacting? (Grocery store check-out? A out-of-the-way neighborhood bar? In line at the DMV?)

Probably a comic book store.

If financial compensation was a non-factor, which medium of entertainment would you prefer to express your creative talents in? Film? Television? Voice-overs? Theatre? All of them?

Theater. I love taking the time to create something. I love the audience interaction. The energy of it. I love that the performances live in the ether. Once you've given it - it just lives in someone's head.

Which gives you more satisfaction - receiving audience applause as an actor while you're onstage bowing? Or off-stage watching your creation from the wings?

Both. If the show goes well - the show goes well.

You served as co-artistic director of Sacred Fools Theatre Company in 2012, and have acted in productions for Rogue Machine and at Atwater Village Theatre, Pasadena Playhosue and the Geffen. Have you noticed any improvements or changes in the Los Angeles Theatre community since you started being active theatrically and present day?

I've done theater in L.A. for 35 years. The theater scene here is fantastic. I don't really bother to defend it anymore. It's just so spread out. It's the car that kills you.

What's in the near future for French Stewart the actor?

I recur on Mom on CBS. I recur on Deadly Class for SyFy. I look for work. Get work. Look for work.

What's up next for the creative combo of French and Vanessa?

Vanessa has written book/lyrics for a stunning new musical in the fall - DEADLY. We brought back our team from STONEFACE that did so well at Pasadena Playhouse. R yan Johnson wrote an amazing score, and Jaime Robledo is dreaming up how to invent the theatrical wheel again. It's unbelievably good. It's about America's first documented serial killer HH Holmes in 1880's Chicago. I'm playing Pitezel, his much-abused handyman. We're doing that at the Sacred Fools Theater. She is a super power- my wife. She writes hit plays. It's what she does.

Thank you again, French! I look forward to experiencing what your creative talents have to offer the universe next.

For ticket availability and show schedule through June 16, 2019; log onto www.lagunaplayhouse.com





