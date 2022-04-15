BWW Interview: Diane Phelan Singing THE SOUND OF MUSIC & Shouting the Voice of Activism

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment's next production The Sound of Music opens April 23, 2022 (with two previews preceding). Glenn Casale directs the cast of this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic headed by Diane Phelan as Maria, Christopher Carl as Captain von Trapp and Suzanna Guzman as Mother Abbess. I had the chance to throw out a few queries to Diane on being the first Asian actress to portray Maria, as well as her backstory on her acting career and social activism.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Diane.

Do you know if you are the first Asian actress to portray Maria in a non-Asian production?

From what I understand I may very well be one of the first, if not the first Asian American actress to play the role of Maria. I used to think milestones like these were great, but this time I just can't believe that no one thought an Asian woman should have the opportunity to tell this story before. It points to the chronic erasure of Asian Americans from American culture. But I am deeply grateful this is starting to shift.

You've been cast as Asian and Latina (King & I, West Side Story). What other ethnicities have you portrayed throughout your career?

This is a very layered question you have asked me. Yes - I have indeed portrayed characters who were Thai and Puerto Rican. Being of Southeast Asian descent and having Spanish ancestry I have previously felt right to play characters with those lineages. I have also portrayed characters who were Chinese, Filipino and generally Caucasian. I word it this way because the ethnicities I feel I could portray has since evolved.

What induced you to audition for the role of Caucasian European Maria?

Based on the way you asked this question I am assuming you are asking me more than just about what makes me suited for the role vocally and essence wise. :) So to get to the point- I believe that if you are telling stories in America, then all Americans should be represented on American stages. I auditioned for the role because I wanted to tell this very human story about a woman who has to learn how to get out of her own way to find her path, something you do not have to be Caucasian-presenting to relate to.

Any hurdles to you playing Maria?

Just one word: Goatherd. If you know, you know. It's a number that's the true test of my cardio fitness.

Who were your acting role models growing up?

Lea Salonga and Meryl Streep. Of course.

Besides English, you speak Mandarin, Spanish and French. So what is your ethnicity?

Oh boy. I speak REAAALLY rusty Mandarin, Spanish and French. Where did you find this? Someone delete all that! I am a proud Filipina-Irish American.

What was your parents' initial reaction to you declaring acting as your profession?

My parents have always been incredibly supportive of my profession. I do wish I took that double major in business that my father wanted me to take in college, so if you're reading this and wondering if you should, then know that yeah - you can and should do both. It only adds to you being a better artist, the more you know.

You founded Broadway Diversity Project, #racismisavirus and #UnapologeticallyAsian. What inspired you into that activism?

I founded Broadway Diversity Project right before Hamilton hit and the popular consensus on Broadway had been that only white people should play leads and be on Broadway posters. Happily now, there is simply too much good out-of-the-box casting news to post for me to keep up. There is, however, still more work for Broadway to do.

#RacismIsAVirus happened at the top of the pandemic when this recent wave of hate crimes against API folks rose. The hashtag campaigns were aimed at getting people to speak out against it and acknowledge it. It's almost hard to recall now, but people were not even acknowledging this was happening. The incredible team I worked with along with many other activists started sounding the alarm to call this out. To be clear, the violence against and racism towards the API community is systemic and has been happening for hundreds of years. There is still unfortunately and heartbreakingly so much work yet to do here, but it is a relief that this is finally being acknowledged - along with the fact that Black Lives still Matter.

You've understudied in three shows. Did you ever get to go on?

It's so much more than three that I have lost count! I have actually made a career as an understudy and standby going on for roles and it is infinitely harder in some ways than actually playing the role. Swings and Understudies are the lifeblood of Broadway and the shows that you see.

What's in the near future for Diane Phelan?

I'm looking forward to producing more work with the AAPI producer's collective whom I did the recent all-Asian Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with - COLLABORAZIAN. But in the nearer future, I'm so excited to explore some amazing day trips here out on the West Coast! Perhaps Yosemite and Big Sur? The light and the air and the nature is incredible. I love being here!

Thank you again, Diane! I look forward to seeing your rave reviews as Maria.