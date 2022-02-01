BWW Interview: Circa's Yaron Lifschitz Loves Circa's Shows As If They Were His Children

The Broad Stage presents Sacre by Circa Contemporary Circus for two performances February 4th and 5th. Circa utilizes their ensemble of world-class acrobats for their unique interpretation of Stravinsky's Rite of Spring. I had the chance to ask Circa's artistic director Yaron Lifschitz about a few behind-the-scenes details of Circa.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Yaron!

Sacre world premiered in Wollongong, Australia in January 2021. Have you tweaked the choreography or routines any for its current post-lockdown touring dates?

The show is as we made it. People change and of course with COVID, it's impossible to know if everyone will be able to perform - so it's possible we may have to adapt. But no changes at this stage.

What would your three-line pitch for Sacre be?

It's Rite of Spring with acrobatics and a first part.

What production elements do your travel with? Cushioning flooring?

We travel with the floor and costumes plus some of the lighting and sound gear.

Sacre has a cast of ten performers. In these pandemic times, do you travel with additional stand-bys?

Yes, we have eleven on this tour.

Circa's schedule of tour dates includes seven different shows through July of this year. How do you choose which show to travel with? Or do you hold down the fort at Circa's homebase in Brisbane, Australia?

I try to be at the start of things and moments that I can add to but it's not an exact science - sometimes I just have to pick.

Did you need to add to your core ensemble of twenty-four to populate these seven shows?

We do occasionally but I'd rather work with ensemble members wherever possible.

How often do you hold auditions for Circa?

As needed. A couple of times a year generally.

What are the must-have abilities that an auditionee must easily demonstrate at your auditions?

A base level of general acrobatics, hunger to learn, physical aptitude, personality, ability to get on with others, stage presence.

Circa offers classes for both adults and children. What inspired you to offer 'Come & Try' classes?

People have to take a risk to try circus. It isn't like yoga or Pilates. So, we wanted to make it easy to test if it was for them before they signed up for a program.

You were appointed artistic director in 1999 of Circa's pre-cursor Rock and Roll Circus. Was it your idea to re-brand Rock and Roll Circus to Circa in 2004?

Yes.

In your career, you have directed over 60 productions including large-scale events, opera, theatre, physical theatre, and, of course, circus. What was the most challenging production you successfully oversaw?

Depart that we did in cemeteries around the UK for London International Festival of Theatre was probably the hardest - 200 choir members, student dancers and circus artists and Circa's ensemble over three kilometers of tracks in a muddy cemetery. Foxes, intruders, weather and pretty much everything else made it the toughest thing I've done.

Is there any one particular production that you are the most proud of

They are like children. I love them all, though I don't always like them.

What new show concept for Circa is currently developing in Yaron Lifschitz's brain?

We are about to start creation for On by Circa - a new show that will premiere in April. As well as many, many new adventures.

Thank you again, Yaron! I look forward to experiencing your Sacre.

