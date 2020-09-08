BWW Interview: Bursting Emma Rice's ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS Bubble

BWW will post the inside-the-bubble musings of cast members

Emma Rice, the creator and leader of the UK theatre company Wise Children, will virtually premiere her ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS months after live theatre was shuttered aborting their U. S. tour. The livestreaming from the Bristol Old Vic stage September 22 through 28 will benefit 30+ theatres worldwide, with each night targeting a different country or region.

BroadwayWorld will have a communication pipeline into the pandemic bubble of isolation that encloses the cast and crew of Emma's current LIVE production of her ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS. The show's entire cast and crew, have been repeatedly COVID-tested and have already spent ten days sheltering at home before entering their quarantine for the two weeks leading up to and including the five LIVE performances.

BWW will post the inside-the-bubble musings of cast members as they go through their preparations and rehearsals for this ground-breaking theatrical post-pandemic LIVE achievement.

Emma chose ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS as "just the feel-good story we all need in these difficult times."

Emma commenting on her LIVE virtual production, "It's hard to describe how exciting this is. It feels like we are navigating an untrodden path - but one that leads to the familiar things we love and miss. It is a serious and daunting task, and there is lots of planning to be done (the safety of the company is our utmost priority), but when I imagine being in the theatre again, singing, dancing, laughing and even touching, my heart skips a beat!"

Emma also enthused about the six U. S. theatres chosen to benefit from the livestreaming of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS Saturday, September 26, 2020:

Berkeley Rep - "Kneehigh has toured to the wonderful Berkeley Rep for many years and this is the first time that Wise Children will visit, albeit digitally! I consider this exceptional theatre, a home from home; and the team, my American family."

Chicago Shakespeare Theater - "This is one of my favorite theatres in the world!"

Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC - "ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS was due to tour to this wonderful venue before COVID stopped our plans, so it is a delight to finally share the chocolate."

Spoleto Festival USA - "It is wonderful to be able to reach across the oceans and hold hands with our dear friends at the Spoleto Festival - if only for one night."

St. Ann's Warehouse - "Kneehigh has toured to the wonderful St Ann's warehouse for many years and this is the first time that Wise Children will visit, albeit digitally! I consider this a ground-breaking theatre."

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - "I love The Wallis! I first visited with my production of BRIEF ENCOUNTER and have had a strong bond with the venue ever since. Glamorous, beautiful and brimful of art and friendship. ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS was on its way to The Wallis when COVID struck, so our relationship is particularly important when it comes to this show. I will cheer when I know that the Beverly Hill audience have finally enjoyed our chocolaty treat!"

Stay tuned for the diary musings of those inside the ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS bubble.

For viewing tickets for the U.S. performance on September 28, 2020; as well as the other dates for the other countries; log onto wisechildrendigital.com/booktickets

