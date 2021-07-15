BWW Interview: Brian Justin Crum Always In REVERIE Regarding His Career

Brian Justin Crum, a former finalist on America's Got Talent: The Champions, brings his cabaret revue REVERIE live to the once-again opened Bourbon Room July 16th and 17th. Had the chance to ask Brian about REVERIE and some of his career highlights.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Brian!

Which of the REVERIE performers have you worked with before?

This is my first time working with most of the cast though they are all my friends which makes it all more fun! Vincent (Disco Daddy) and I have worked together before and I've also worked with the choreographer Nico O'Connor.

How did you choose the Bourbon Room as your venue for REVERIE?

My friend Shane Scheel actually approached me about doing a show. What started as me just doing a solo performance has turned into the full birth of REVERIE!

Which do you prefer: performing as yourself or performing as a character in a musical?

I like being myself in a heightened state, which in itself is a character.

Who was the first to recognize your vocal talents growing up?

My first ever coach Leigh Scaritt.

What piece of advice did a mentor give you that you adhere to to this day?

You have to believe what you're saying if you want anyone else to.

What do you remember of you acing your audition for WICKED back in 2005?

I auditioned soooo many times. I was hungry for that job!

Do you warm up your vocal cords in the same manner whether you're in a five-to-seven show a week, a two-night weekend gig, or a long recording session?

Yup! Been doing the same warm-up for years.

You must have a million great memories of your time on America's Got Talent. Can you share your top recollection of that experience?

The connection I've formed with so many fans. It was the ultimate take away from the whole experience.

What feelings rushed through your head singing the National Anthem at the San Diego Padres opening day game in 2019?

Holy S**t! There's a lot of people here!

You toured in THE ADDAMS FAMILY. What packing advice would you give a newbie tourer?

Only pack the essentials, you'll lose everything else.

Was anything resolved after you and your boyfriend were thrown out of a Uber for kissing in 2017 after the San Diego Pride?

Nope!

Have you finally met your inspiration/influence Céline Dion?

Nope!

What's up next for Brian Justin Crum? New record release? The postponed production of CHILDREN OF EDEN at the Arcada in St. Charles, Illinois?

Lots of new music, new shows, creating my own path, collaborations. So much!

I still can't wait for COE! It's a dream role and a dream cast!

Thank you again, Brian! I look forward to checking out REVERIE at the Bourbon Room.

For a tease of REVERIE, click here .