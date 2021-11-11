BWW Interview: Alani iLongwe's PARADISE Is Anything But BLUE

The Geffen Playhouse west coast premieres Dominique Morisseau's PARADISE BLUE November 18, 2021 (already in previews). Set in the jazz-filled Paradise Club in Detroit (circa 1949), Stori Ayers directs the talented cast of Tyla Abercrumbie, Wendell B. Franklin, Alani iLongwe, John Earl Jelks and Shayna Small. Had the chance to throw out a few queries to the multi-tasking Alani.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Alani!

What cosmic forces brought you together with this production of PARADISE BLUE?

Funny enough - I think it was just the right timing. I kind of informally took a break from acting the past six years to focus on a few other ventures. Chief among them, getting married, developing an XR immersive musical, running an acting school, and becoming a father. Though I took a few acting jobs during that time that were too exciting to pass up, I've really only rededicated myself to the acting part of my artistry this year. So, I guess you could say the role came at a time when I was open to auditioning. I was subsequently cast off tape which is always cool.

What would your three-line pitch for PARADISE BLUE be?

PARADISE BLUE is about a trumpet-playing club owner struggling to decide whether he should sell his jazz club (as gentrification is banging on the door) or stay to keep his house band/makeshift family intact while fighting the demons threatening to tear him apart.

Have you worked with any of this cast or creatives before?

I worked with our director Stori years ago at The New Harmony Project. We were hired as actors to workshop a musical called JASS, book and lyrics by John Pielmeier, music by John Pielmeier & Stan Tucker. I remember our time there as being equal parts exciting and terrifying because the surrounding area was maaaaad creepy at night. Lol! I had a blast working with her then and am having more fun working with her now. She's SO good!!

If you were to submit your character P-Sam on a dating website, what qualities of his would you list?

Oh, man! I never used a dating app in my life so I'm embarrassed to say I may do this all kinds of wrong. But I would say P-Sam is "passionate," "charming," "handsome," "extremely hardworking," "employed as a world-renowned percussion man," "for the betterment of his people," and "possesses a keen ear for music... especially when spoken from the heart."

What flaws of P-Sam would you omit?

Imeanwhywegottatalkabout P-Sam's flaws?! LOL! He might be a bit of a drinker, a womanizer, and quick to fight if crossed the wrong way, but I mean who's keeping track?

In 2020 you changed your professional name from your birth name Carlton Byrd Jr. to Alani iLongwe meaning Little Bird, Precious Child. Would you describe what Little Bird and Precious Child mean to you?

Though I changed it professionally on my birthday in 2020, I changed it legally in mid-October of 2021. So, I'm still very excited by the name. It's a rebirth for me and my family. My old name was tied to a legacy of slavery and trauma that I no longer wanted to hold. It also offered my daughter the opportunity to be born into a world with two African last names (the other belonging to my wife) tied to her own personal freedom(s).

Can you name one particular accomplishment of Open City Acting Studio (that you founded) that you're most proud of?

I'm most proud of the educational opportunities that I've been offered as a result of running a successful acting studio by myself for two years. Since closing Open City Acting Studio, I've been approached to develop a conservatory program for an established SoCal educational institution. Our program will create a pipeline to below and above the line jobs for BIPOC students from underrepresented communities. I am extremely proud of the work we are doing and can't wait to share it with the next generation of budding entertainment professionals.

What give your more gratification - seeing one of your AMDA College of the Performing Arts student have a light bulb moment from one of your lessons? Or receiving a standing ovation for a role you had put your heart and soul into?

I'll take AMDA students having an 'ah-ha' moment for the win. Training as an actor can be very challenging. Breakthroughs happen when the student is ready for them, not the teacher. So, to see students lay the foundation for what will one day become their unique process is always gratifying.

Was it a challenge to be double cast as the main character's landlord and his drag nemesis Rexy in the Ensemble Theatre Company's production of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in 2018?

"Naaaaaaaaaaaaaw" (to quote my castmate John Jelks!). It was too fun to be a challenge! And I live for a quick change from a Rhianna bob and six-inch heels to a durag, basketball shorts, and house shoes. With the show being a comedy, the hardest part was trying not to break character to laugh from moment-to-moment.

What's in the near future for Alani iLongwe?

God willing, I will be enjoying the holidays with my family, potty training my little one, and bringing in the New Year in my wife's arms. Outside of that, I can be heard voicing a series regular role in the upcoming Cartoon Network/HBO Max series Jessica's Little Big World, seen on screen in the Netflix feature film, Arthur the King (starring Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu), and developing my immersive XR musical, At the River I Stand, with Tim & Pamela Kashani (MEMPHIS), Brian Moreland (THOUGHTS ON A COLORED MAN, AMERICAN BUFFALO) and their creative team at Apples Oranges Arts.

Thank you again, Alani! I look forward to meeting your P-Sam.