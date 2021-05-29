BWW Feature: WHEN SHAKESPEARE'S LADIES MEET and DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. at Theatre Palisades

With live theatre slowly returning to Los Angeles, Theatre Palisades veteran director Sherman Wayne is presenting When Shakespeare's Ladies Meet by Charles George, which was safely recorded live on April 24th on the Theatre Palisades stage. The one-act 30-minute play is now streaming on the Broadway on Demand platform June 1 through June 5. Tickets and performances are available at https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/poRpwVbfe6ux-when-shakespeares-ladies-meet--theatrepalisades

When Shakespeare's Ladies Meet gives six female characters from a range of Shakespeare's plays a platform for advising Juliet about her new romance with Romeo when they all meet in her garden to discuss the universal topic of love. The other five do their best, in their own unique ways, to enlighten Juliet on the best method of conducting a successful romance. But will she take any of their advice?

When Shakespeare's Ladies Meet cast features members of the Theatre Palisades Actors' Troupe (from left): Martha Hunter (Desdemona), Maria O'Connor (Katharine the Shrew), Wendy Taubin (Cleopatra), Holly Sidell (Juliet), Laura Goldstein (Ophelia), Yvonne Robertson (Portia). Photo courtesy of Theatre Palisades

Also happening at Theatre Palisades is the theatre's Youth Program summer musical Disney's Aladdin Jr. Rehearsals and performances take place from July 5th through July 31st, Monday -Friday, 10am - 3:30 pm (extended day option available). Performance weekends are July 23-25 and July 30-July 31st. (An additional performance on Sunday, August 1st may be an option depending on cast availability)

Shows will be performed outdoors for certain, and depending on the regulations, vaccinations, and cast/community comfort level, we will possibly have an option to perform onstage at Theater Palisades. And for the first time ever, TPY is offering three different scheduling options in order to accommodate Covid/complicated summer travel plans.

Rehearsals will be taking place in TEMESCAL CANYON GATEWAY PARK up on the hillside in their "classroom row". We have a beautiful outdoor space as well as a lovely indoor classroom and our own restrooms available to us for the month of July. This area has some shade and we will be bringing pop-ups as well to help us stay out of the hot sun. This classroom area is beautiful, peaceful, and well separated from the rest of the park and hikers at Temescal.

To audition, please submit your child's audition video no later than WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2nd by sending a video of your child:

1. Singing a one-minute selection from any Broadway or Disney musical

2. Performing any scene from Aladdin (email Lara Ganz for a copy of the script.)

If your child doesn't feel comfortable with singing just yet, please have them send in only the scene. We understand this process can be very intimidating!

For more details, including program fees, ticket prices, and to submit your child's audition video, please email Lara Ganz: calrayganz@gmail.com

It truly is A WHOLE NEW WORLD at Theatre Palisades this summer! More information on Theatre Palisades website at http://theatrepalisades.org/