BWW Feature: PRIVATE EYES: A BLIND EXPERIENCE by ArtsUp!LA Theatre By The Blind

Ever wonder what it's like to be blind? Find out on Thursday, July 29, at 8PM when you join an online/virtual performance, "Private Eyes: A Blind Experience," an unforgettable event in which audience members become detectives who must use their senses to help solve a mystery case - all while blindfolded!

This hour-long interactive audio drama, created by ArtsUp! LA, a theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and underserved youth, will be performed entirely by blind actors from ArtsUp! LA's nationally recognized program, Theatre By The Blind.

This auditory production immerses its audience in a hands-on, interactive experience unlike any other. Listeners become active participants, blindfolded, as they complete challenges to uncover clues in an old-fashioned "whodunnit." Throughout the drama, participants will be prompted to complete tasks with blindfolds covering their eyes. They will be asked to perform some of the everyday tasks that blind people carry out, like counting money, opening locks, and searching for specific items...through touch only.

Those listening will be guided through their challenges by learning some of the tricks, tools and talent that blind people use to accomplish these tasks themselves. Although sighted viewers will be novices at this, and it may prove difficult, it will give them valuable insight into the everyday lives of the blind.

Your ticket purchase includes a package that will be mailed to you including a blindfold, a dossier on all the suspects, and an evidence pack with several challenges that must be completed without the use of your eyes. Only detectives with keen senses and attention to detail will find out who-dun-it.

Tickets can be purchased for only $25 at https://tinyurl.com/ablindexperience Tickets must be purchased before JULY 15th to ensure timely mailing of evidence package.

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit (501(c)(3) theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and underserved youth. It removes barriers to participation and provides unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced. https://www.artsupla.org/ 501(c)(3)

ArtsUp! LA programs include:

Theatre by the Blind, the country's only theatre troupe composed entirely of blind actors, helps blind and visually impaired individuals become self-sufficient using theatre-based programs and original performances to help them to successfully navigate through today's society.

Rex & Friends provides support and training in musical abilities, and performance opportunities for individuals in Southern California who are blind or autistic.

Creative Youth Theatre (CYT) educates elementary and middle school aged youth, typically from underserved areas, through the exploration of classic story telling elements and the creation of original artistic works.

Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) features a variety of performing arts workshops and opportunities that give our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies, triumphs, and experiences through theatre.

Outreach Through The Arts (OTTA) provides school programming in the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District and individual instrument lessons and music instruction scholarships for over 350 opportunity youth.

Film By The Blind (FBTB) follows the innovative singularity of Theater by the Blind. It is the country's first and only educational film program composed entirely of blind and visually impaired acting students.

Live performances are exclusively presented at ArtsUp! LA's "The Blue Door Theater" on Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA. https://www.bluedoorculver.com/