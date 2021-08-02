BWW Feature: NUNSENSE THE MEGA-MUSICAL By Torrance Theatre Company

Torrance Theatre Company presents NUNSENSE: THE MEGA-MUSICAL with music, lyrics, and book by Dan Goggin. The musical runs for two weekends August 13-21 at the James Armstrong Theater, 3330 Civic Center Drive in Torrance, 90503.

From the hilarious NUNSENSE cannon comes a new supersized version filled with new songs and an expanded cast of characters. Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they try to raise some much needed funds for the convent by presenting a "talent" show. Catchy tunes, tap-dancing nuns, a wise-cracking puppet, and some of the funniest sisters you've ever seen guarantee a great night at the theatre for everyone!

The show is directed by Jim Hormel, vocal direction by Bradley Hampton, and Choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht, and features a cast of 12 actors from Torrance and all over Southern California who donate their time and talent to bring high-quality theatrical performances to Torrance and the South Bay.

The cast includes Cat Rahm (Reverend Mother Mary Regina), Daniel Scipio (Sister Mary Hubert), Mackenzie Hamilton (Sister Robert Anne), Allison Boettcher (Sister Mary Amnesia), Greta Cox (Sister Mary Leo), Amanda Webb (Sister Julia, Child of God), Ryan Johnson (Father Virgil), Kylie Christensen (Sister Mary Luke), Sarah Villacarillo (Sister Mary Wilhelm), Jessica Bill (Sister Mary Brendan), Lydia Nitzschner (Sister Mary Timothy) and Kayla Njeri (Sister Mary Margaret).

PERFORMANCES:

August 13 at 8pm

August 14 at 2pm & 8pm

August 15 at 2pm

August 19 at 8pm

August 20 at 8pm

August 21 at 2pm & 8pm

Reserved Seating: $40. Select discounts for children and 4-packs available. Purchase online at www.TorranceTheatreCompany.com or via phone at 310-781-7171.

NUNSENSE: THE MEGA-MUSICAL version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International, New York. MTIShows.com

The Torrance Theatre Company is a program of the Cultural Services Division of the Torrance Community Services Department. www.TorranceCA.Gov. Sponsored in part by Friends of Torrance Theatre Company.