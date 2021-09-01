BWW Feature: Kentwood Players Announces Auditions for MTI'S ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Audition submissions for the Kentwood Players production of ALL TOGETHER NOW! will open on Tuesday, September 28-Thursday, September 30, 2021. Auditions are open to all ethnicities, genders and ages (over 18) and must be submitted digitally and should include one uptempo song and one ballad from the Broadway theatre repertoire. Please include your resume and photo. Auditions should be submitted to weisbarthsusan@gmail.com

Created by Musical Theatre International as a fundraiser for theatres across the country, ALL TOGETHER NOW! is a review featuring 15 songs from great Broadway shows including Rent, Waitress, Wicked, Company, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast and many more. 3800 productions are planned across the country, all to be performed live on the same weekend as well as streamed online.

Rehearsals will begin in mid-October online and will then move to Westchester Playhouse for live rehearsals on November 2-11. Live performances will be held at 8:00pm on November 12, 8:00pm on November 13, and a Sunday matinee at 2:00pm. Everyone involved in all aspects of the production must be vaccinated, including in-person audience members who must also wear a mask indoors the theater.