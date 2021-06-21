BWW Feature: Join the Cast of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE by Kentwood Players

Are you ready to get back onstage in front of a live, indoor audience at the newly renovated Westchester Playhouse? Kentwood Players is casting the role of CASSANDRA in Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by Susan Stangl and produced by Alison Boole and Myron Klafter. Pictured from left are Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Giovanni Navarro (Spike).

Now is your chance to join in the fun by auditioning for the role of CASSANDRA: Female, any age, any ethnicity, women of color strongly encouraged to audition. An eccentric cleaning lady and soothsayer, who is a sincere practitioner of voodoo. Delivers several speeches in the style of Greek tragedy and needs to make them understandable. She truly cares for Vanya and Sonia and suspects Masha and Spike of being up to no good.

Rehearsals will begin in August on a flexible schedule, and the character will be needed more often closer to opening. Performances will run at the Westchester Playhouse for four weekends, September 17 through October 10, on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Please be prepared to give your availability during these times when you audition. Also note that all cast and crew members must be fully vaccinated.

Auditions will be held online by appointment in July. Please be familiar with the play and prepare one of Cassandra's speeches from Act 1, Scene 1 or Act 2, Scene 2 (no need to memorize) and be prepared to read scenes from the play.

To schedule an audition and for further information, questions or concerns, contact the director at susanstangl@gmail.com. For a copy of the script to prepare for auditions, contact the producer at klafter@hotmail.com.