BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month

Joyful Raven will perform her solo show, Breed or Bust, as part of the Soaring Solo Star Series at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, for one night only, December 8, 2022, at 8:00pm PDT. The Executive Producers of the Soaring Solo Star Series are Jessica Lynn Johnson and Heather Dowling.

Breed or Bust debuted in January, 2022, at The Potrero Stage in San Francisco as part of PlayGround's Solo Performance Festival. PlayGround presented the show again for a successful, three-week run in September, 2022. Breed or Bust was an award-winning solo show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles in June, 2022. It received a Producers Encore Award and a Gold Medal from The TVolution. It was nominated for Best Comedy from over 200 festival shows.

With her unique style of standup comedy, dark humor and unabashedly honest storytelling, Joyful Raven navigates the complexity of modern womanhood with a nuanced perspective on a woman's right to choose. She recounts her difficult reproductive choices and contends with her primal baby making instincts. In her own words, "The birth of this show--pun intended--unintentionally occurred in tandem with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I didn't know how timely this play would prove to be when I began writing it a few years ago. People often ask me if this show is political. I am never sure how to answer. As a storyteller, I do not preach, lecture or grandstand. I simply tell my story with humor and truth. Yet, with female reproductive choices being criminalized again; with the truth about women's bodies still a taboo subject and our real lived experiences stigmatized; then, yes, this is a political show."