Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month

The performance is on December 8, 2022, at 8:00pm PDT.

Nov. 16, 2022  
BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month

Joyful Raven will perform her solo show, Breed or Bust, as part of the Soaring Solo Star Series at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, for one night only, December 8, 2022, at 8:00pm PDT. The Executive Producers of the Soaring Solo Star Series are Jessica Lynn Johnson and Heather Dowling. You and a guest are welcome to complimentary tickets to the show. Please confirm by email at huggroupmedia@gmail.com. The artist and producers are available for interviews. Photos can be downloaded on Google Drive.

Breed or Bust debuted in January, 2022, at The Potrero Stage in San Francisco as part of PlayGround's Solo Performance Festival. PlayGround presented the show again for a successful, three-week run in September, 2022. Breed or Bust was an award-winning solo show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in Los Angeles in June, 2022. It received a Producers Encore Award and a Gold Medal from The TVolution. It was nominated for Best Comedy from over 200 festival shows.

With her unique style of standup comedy, dark humor and unabashedly honest storytelling, Joyful Raven navigates the complexity of modern womanhood with a nuanced perspective on a woman's right to choose. She recounts her difficult reproductive choices and contends with her primal baby making instincts. In her own words, "The birth of this show--pun intended--unintentionally occurred in tandem with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. I didn't know how timely this play would prove to be when I began writing it a few years ago. People often ask me if this show is political. I am never sure how to answer. As a storyteller, I do not preach, lecture or grandstand. I simply tell my story with humor and truth. Yet, with female reproductive choices being criminalized again; with the truth about women's bodies still a taboo subject and our real lived experiences stigmatized; then, yes, this is a political show."




THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum Photo
THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum
Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving … for many, the first time since the pandemic began … Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.
Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A. Photo
Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.
Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of 'Check Please: Take 2,' written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience. See photos from the production.
Interview: Making Great Sandwiches Makes for a Great Life for CLYDES Reza Salazar Photo
Interview: Making Great Sandwiches Makes for a Great Life for CLYDE'S Reza Salazar
Clyde’s, the latest work of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, just opened at the Mark Taper Forum November 15, 2022. Clyde’s centers around a truck stop (Clyde’s) staffed by rehabilitating ex-cons. Kate Whoriskey directs the cast of Kevin Kenerly, Tamberla Perry, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes and Garrett Young. Reza managed to squeeze out some time in between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.
LAS Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & Mor Photo
LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More
The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio.

More Hot Stories For You


THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood MuseumTHE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum
November 15, 2022

Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving … for many, the first time since the pandemic began … Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.
Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.
November 15, 2022

Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of 'Check Please: Take 2,' written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience. See photos from the production.
LA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & MoreLA'S Union Station to Launch Holiday Season With Live Performances, Tree Lighting & More
November 15, 2022

The iconic Union Station will become a hub for the holidays on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., summoning the sights and sounds of the season with the 7th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony under the stars in the Station's South Patio.
Larry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim CelebrationLarry Owens' SONDHEIMIA, Bernadette Peters & More Announced for Pasadena Playhouse's Sondheim Celebration
November 15, 2022

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announced the latest news for the theater’s upcoming six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim January 26 through June 11, 2023. 
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre CompanyFull Cast & Creative Team Announced for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Rubicon Theatre Company
November 15, 2022

Just in time for the holidays, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced the fifth show of its 2022-2023 “Welcome Home” season, the 1978 Tony Award-winning musical celebration, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’.