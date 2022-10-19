Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUE STOCKINGS Opens This Week at Cal State Fullerton

Performances run October 21 – November 5, 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  

CSUF's Department of Theatre & Dance's second production of the fall season opens October 21 in Hallberg Theatre with the moving, comical, and eye-opening story of four young women fighting for education and self-determination in "Blue Stockings."

It's 1896 and Girton is the first college in Britain to admit women. The Girton women study ferociously and match their male peers grade for grade. Yet, while the men are awarded degrees, the women leave with nothing but the stigma of being a 'blue stocking' - an unnaturally educated woman. The play follows Tess Moffat and her cohorts over one tumultuous academic year in their fight to win the right to graduate and change the future of education.

Olivier award-winning playwright, film maker, writer and director Jessica Swale garnered an Evening Standard Most Promising Playwright nomination for "Blue Stockings," her first play. Her first short film, the comedy "Leading Lady Parts" (starring Felicity Jones, Florence Pugh, Emilia Clarke, Tom Hiddleston, and Gemma Chan) became a viral hit with over 25 million views, and she released her first full-length film, the acclaimed "Summerland," in 2020. Swale is also involved with International NGO Youth Bridge Global, who use theatre as a development tool in war torn countries.

Director Collette Rutherford is an award-winning theatre director, producer and actor. She has trained at both the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and American Conservatory Theater. Most recently, Rutherford directed a virtual production of John Lyly's "Gallathea" for Infinite Jest Theatre Company and the City of West Hollywood. She is an Associate Member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers and a member of PlayGround-LA. Find her at ColletteRutherford.com or @LaCollette on socials.

"Blue Stockings" stars Fallon Heaslip, Emmaleigh Irish, Briana O'Brien, Catherine Holper, Charlie Duval, Joshua James Lea, Dom Parker, Ioan O'Neill, Alex Jerard, Keza Kananura, Rohan Chugani, Joy Lee, Gabriel Myers Prunty, Madison Schuck, Jayden Leacock, Dora Sheade, and John Wallasch.

Set design is by Carolyn Mraz, with costume design by Jamie Gallagher, hair/makeup design by Hannah Buckhoff, lighting design by Scott Bolman, sound design by Pokey Pookoom, fight choreography by Michael Polak, and intimacy choreography by Amanda Rose Villareal.

"Blue Stockings" runs October 21 - November 5, 2022 in the Halberg Theatre, Clayes Performing Arts Center. American Sign Language translated performance on October 27 at 8:00 pm; Talkbacks on October 22 at 2:00 pm and November 3 at 8:00 pm. General Admission tickets are $14/$12 (Titan Discount). Tickets are available online or through the Clayes Performing Arts Center box office from 11 am-4 pm Tuesday through Friday, in-person or by calling (657) 278-3371.

Next up in the fall season is "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen, directed by Anne James. It follows Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her mysterious teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly's "Dungeons & Dragons" notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the gaming world of Tilly's refuge. Filled with pop-culture references, this drama-comedy set in the world of fantasy role-playing games is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance. November 10 - December 3, 2022, in the Young Theatre, Clayes Performing Arts Center. Single Tickets $14 / $12 (Titan price). All orders subject to a $3 processing fee. November 10 - December 3, 2022. Tickets on sale October 27, 2022 at 11 am.



