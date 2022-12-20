BLOOD SUPPLY: A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LOVE STORY Opens At Theatre 68 Arts Complex, January 20- February 11
Raw and authentic, hilarious and poignant, writer Holly Anne Mitchell debuts in this powerhouse piece on loss, hope, love, resilience, and redemption.
BLOOD SUPPLY: A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LOVE STORY is a post-apocalyptic rock musical set one year after the zombie virus. Raw and authentic, hilarious and poignant, writer Holly Anne Mitchell debuts in this powerhouse piece on loss, hope, love, resilience, and redemption.
Directed by David Dickens, the world premiere is set to open January 20 - February 11, 2023, at Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Emerson).
Abandoned due to her blindness by a group of survivors she once called family, Sadie must learn to trust again when she stumbles into Harold, a self-loathing microbiologist with a sickening secret. Meanwhile, Sadie's former family members come into the service of a charismatic actor turned junkyard-dictator, and quickly learn that his plan for saving humanity may prove more toxic than the walking dead.
Who do you become when the world falls apart? Can love survive the end of civilization or even save it?
Tickets on sale at: www.onstage411.com/bloodsupply.
