BEST OF PLAYGROUND(LA) ’26 Set For One-Night Encore At The Broadwater Second Stage

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PlayGround will present Best of PlayGround(LA) ’26, a one-night showcase of short plays, on April 6, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. PT at The Broadwater Second Stage in Los Angeles. The performance will also be simulcast under a new media agreement with SAG-AFTRA, with free streaming, on-demand viewing, and pay-what-you-can admission at the door; advance in-person reservations will begin at $10.

The selected works were originally developed through PlayGround-LA’s Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series. The lineup includes Jesus Christ! by Damian Alejandro Arteaga, Waiting for... the Bus by Esther Banegas Gatica, The Fire Horse by Chil Kong, Dangers of a Kiss by Abel Marquez, COUPLES THERAPY by Mark Sherstinsky, and Woosh by Baylee Slichtman.

The plays span a range of subjects and styles, from a reimagining of Jesus and Judas navigating image and identity, to a newcomer’s first day in Los Angeles, to a historical romance set on the night of the 1966 Black Cat Tavern raid. Other works include a legend set in pre-partition Korea, a darkly comic scenario involving a mysterious box, and a piece centered on the oldest palm tree in Los Angeles and the Santa Ana winds.

The creative teams for the productions include directors Collette Rutherford, Andres Agustin Barrera, Tom Dang, Jim Kleinmann, Ivan Rivas, and Grace Wilkerson. The cast will feature Jahnavi Alyssa, Brianna Barrett, Julia Belanova, Greg Bryan, Jackie Castañeda, Greg Cuellar, Kyla Garcia, Edward Hong, Mark Jacobson, Tony Kim, Vivi Le, Krystal Mosley, and Anthony Rutowicz.

Ticketing Information

The performance will take place at The Broadwater Second Stage in Los Angeles, with tickets available for advance reservation starting at $10. The simulcast will be available to stream for free, with optional donations.

PlayGround, founded in 1994, operates as a national playwright incubator and theatre community hub, developing new work through programs including its Monday Night PlayGround series and annual festivals. The organization has expanded beyond its San Francisco roots to include ongoing programs in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago, and has developed more than 1,500 original short plays along with hundreds of full-length works.