BEDTIME STORIES Opens Fantastical Universe for Ages 13+, March 24-26

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the URLAND production of BEDTIME STORIES from Thursday, March 24 through Saturday, March 26, 2022, in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater. Bedtime Stories celebrates the art of the voice to bring to life an enchanting cast of characters created by actor Thomas Dudkiewicz, who leads audiences into a strange and brilliantly dark world.

Conceived by the Dutch collective URLAND, this pitch-perfect narrated performance takes its inspiration from radio plays. Using just Dudkiewicz's voice and well-timed sound effects, Bedtime Stories introduces Lilly, a precocious young girl, and her father, Max, and doting grandfather, George, both master storytellers. Every night before bed, Lilly enters a fantastical universe created just for her, where she encounters a host of strange and menacing creatures that will have audiences laughing, squirming, and dreaming along, keeping folks on edge from scene to scene, as Bedtime Stories catapults towards its unexpected ending. Recommended for ages 13+; contains profanity and gunfire sound effects.

Bedtime Stories, featuring concept and performance by Thomas Dudkiewicz, is directed by Ludwig Bindervoet, with set and light design by Marijn de Jong, and sound design by Jimi Zoet and Tomas Loos.

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in March include Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

Ticket prices are $40 - $50 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/bedtime.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, including proof of a booster shot, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

Thomas Dudkiewicz (concept/performer) studied theatre at the Theatre Academy of Maastricht, where he founded performance collective URLAND together with Jimi Zoet, Ludwig Bindervoet, and Marijn de Jong. URLAND is an artist-in-residence in Theater Rotterdam since 2017 and has created numerous performances, interactive video games, and a thriving art scene at music festivals centered around global themes like the digital revolution, the importance of art, and on what it means to be human. Life art in digital times is its credo. Dudkiewicz's solo performances center around the power of storytelling and experimenting with the combination of voice and soundscape to create the perfect proverbial soup to fuel the imagination.

URLAND is a performance-collective. URLAND works autonomously. URLAND knows no hierarchy, there is no director. URLAND designs the set. URLAND creates the sound. URLAND writes the text. URLAND is on stage. URLAND experiments. URLAND refers, quotes and samples. URLAND sees technology as a means, not an end. URLAND believes in live art in digital times.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and International Artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 300 dance, theater, opera, classical music, cinema and family programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is led by Chairman of the Board Michael Nemeroff and Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Rachel Fine.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.