BATMAN AND ROBIN IN THE BOOGIE DOWN Returns Next Month

Award winning actor and playwright Juliette Jeffers performs nineteen different characters in her solo play, Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down. The play will close out the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, November 13, 2021 at 8 PM PST. a??

The performance will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Jeffers. The estimated running time of the show is 85 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission.

A touching biographical tale of two Caribbean-American siblings. The acclaimed play chronicles their life and loss, from their exuberant childhood games such as Batman and Robin, to the sudden passing of the older brother at the age of 33.

Both siblings tell their stories from their own points of view through heart-wrenching and heart-warming flashbacks. It is a poignant story of two lives eternally intertwined with a multitude of vibrant characters from their shared past in the Bronx... and beyond.

Juliette Jeffers is a Caribbean-American writer and performer. Her previous plays include Chocolate Match; Pan Gyul; Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down a??(Bronx Council on the Arts Award); and a??Tio Pablo (a?? Hollywood Short and Sweet Festival Awards). She has appeared in nineteen films, thirty-four guest-starring TV roles (a??Criminal Minds, All Rise, Chicago Med, Snowfall, Grey's Anatomy, a??more) and over sixty national commercials. Additionally, she is a theatre director and producer. She is also Curator of the Black Voices Solo Theatre Festival at the Whitefire Theatre.



Batman and Robin in the Boogie Down was originally directed by Reggie Rock Bythewood, followed by Chuck Patterson

Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. show on November 13th are $25.00 and can be obtained at

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/577027/ or the Whitefire Theatre website.