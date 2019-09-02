BAR OF DREAMS: LA, The Hit Immersive Comedy, Continues Its Run Into September

Bar of Dreams LA is an immersive comedy experience like no other - a fully interactive and hilarious journey into a playfully absurd world of imagination.

Will, your friendly, sleepy bartender, invites you into his childhood bedroom. There, with one of Will's inventive drinks in your hand, you'll sift through his private mementoes and nostalgic toys. Suddenly, the room is flooded with brilliant light: it's now time to enter one of Will's dreams.

Over the course of the night, your three cocktails will lead you into new fantastical worlds that spring up around you - worlds that are infused with a mixture of pop culture, mythology, and everyday emotion. They're Will's dreams, but it's up to you to navigate them.

Haunting.net has described Bar of Dreams LA as "exactly the surrealist romp that's been needed to bring comedic immersive theatre to the forefront," while No Proscenium remarked on its "savvy writing and potent improvisational nature... [mixing] video game nostalgia, escape room elements, and home-brewed stagecraft."

In this two-hour experience, get ready to lose yourself in a vast world of dreams featuring Will, his oddball roommate Connie, and a host of their best friends from dreamland.

Bar of Dreams LA invites you to answer the answer the question: can you follow your dreams while facing reality?

Tickets to Bar of Dreams LA are $75, and are available at: barofdreams.com





