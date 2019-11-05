BACK TO THE BACKLOT Will Be Held at The Factory/Ultra Suede

Back to the Backlot, a live musical comedy variety show, will bring back many of West Hollywood's famed Backlot Theatre's original showcase stars to commemorate the end of an era of one of the country's most famous venues for live entertainment. The event will mark the beginning of the preservation project known as Robertson Lane, which will re-build the venue formally known as The Factory and the famous Studio One Nightclub. The historic building opened in 1929 as the home of Mitchell Cameras, an early and important movie camera maker for the large movie studios. It was then the Studio One nightclub/Backlot Theatre from the late 1970s through the 1990s.



Hosted by six-time Emmy Award-winner Bruce Vilanch, the evening will feature appearances by some of the Backlot's most memorable entertainers, including the one and only Madame (made famous by the late Wayland Flowers) and special guest Grammy Award-winning Motown legend Thelma Houston, along with (in alphabetical order) Clifford Bell, Angela Carole Brown, Ricky Comeaux, Charlo Crossley, Lori Donato, Paul Jacek, Jay Joseph, Beth Lapides, Irina Maleeva, Billy Masters, Steve Masterson, Gary Mortimer, The Original Sin Sisters, Freda Payne (Band of Gold), The Perines, Monica Piper, Allan Rich, Jere Ring, Suzie Rose, Denise Rosner, Liz Torres, Cheril Vendetti, and Wayne & Brenda Moore. Under the musical direction of Mitch Kaplan, the band will be Maurice Gainen, Kirsh Kirsch, and Richard Martinez. All appearances are subject to availability.



After the show, the Studio One Disco will come alive one last time with the music of the extraordinary DJ Robbie Leslie, known coast to coast for his ability to rock every room he's played including Studio One, Studio 54, The Saint, and many more.



A documentary about the legendary showroom is being directed by Marc Saltarelli, a multi-award-winning film director with both narrative and documentary credits. His films have screened in over 250 major film festivals worldwide including OutFest, Palm Springs ShortFest, Hollywood Film Festival, NewFest NYC, BFI Film Festival at the National Film Theatre in London, Barcelona, and India at the Mumbai Film Festival. His early films were acquired for domestic television on MTV Networks (Logo) and internationally on Canal+ Television. His film I Knew Andy Warhol won Best Short Documentary last year at the Hollywood Reel Independent Festival and was an official selection at Provincetown Film Festival.



Back to the Backlot is presented by Faring and produced by Lloyd Coleman, Gary Steinberg, and Chris Isaacson Presents.



Faring is a progressive real estate firm based in West Hollywood. The company's neighborhood-first approach facilitates new and historic structures that engage and contribute to their surroundings. Faring's commitment to exceptional architecture and community building guide its vision.



Faring is proud to bring the Robertson Lane project to West Hollywood. Construction on the transformative project begins in January 2020 and will carry the historic Factory building (Mitchell Camera Factory, later Studio One Nightclub and The Backlot) along with it into the City's future. Robertson Lane will include a hotel, new dining and retail venues, the City's largest ballroom space, and an improved pedestrian-oriented experience in the West Hollywood Design District. Said Chris Morris, Los Angeles Field Director at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, "[Faring] positioned the Factory Building in a way that will provide increased functionality, visibility and access, and therefore greater public understanding of the importance of The Factory and the roles it has played in West Hollywood's history." And Faring CEO Jason Illoulian said, "The completion of Robertson Lane will ensure that The Factory remains part of our community for future generations in West Hollywood to enjoy."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You