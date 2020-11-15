Azusa Pacific University Theater Department Presents A Live Stream New Works Festival

NEW WORKS FESTIVAL will be presented via LIVE STREAM ONLY, November 19, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 PM.

Azusa Pacific University (APU) Theater department proudly presents a new media NEW WORKS FESTIVAL.

The New Works Festival creates an opportunity for emerging voices from APU Theater Arts students. An extraordinary opportunity to experience new and relevant stories through the artistic format of film. This will be performed virtually with state of the art technology.

The production is directed by adjunct professor, Nanci Carol Ruby with Virtual Design by Matthew Hill. Nanci's recent APU directing credits include: Middletown, The Women and The Good War. While Matt's past APU productions include Middletown and Our Town, he continues to bring his immersive storytelling skills to virtual events such as the premiere experience for TNT/Paramount Television's The Alienist, in addition to working for HBO Max and WarnerMedia Group. The New Works Festival includes three one acts written by students Mayreni Sweis, Amanda Dayhoff and Gabby Smith.

Theater Arts Dept. Chair, Jill Lincoln, declares "It is said one of our jobs in theater is to imagine the future, live in the present, and recognize the past at the same time. This is a moment that requires vision, courage, and most importantly faith. The style of theater might shift to meet the times and include cutting edge projections or virtual platforms but the art of storytelling is God's creation."

The production will be performed live stream only. The New Works Festival is recommended for ages 16 and up due to language.

The plays and musicals are produced through a program of rigorous training. The Department of Theater Arts prepares outstanding, innovative, and influential artists in an ever-growing and multi-faceted performing arts profession.

NEW WORKS FESTIVAL will be presented via LIVE STREAM ONLY, November 19, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets, go to apu.booktix.com.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You