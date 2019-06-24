Award Winning Doc VIOLET IS BLUE: A TALE OF GIBBONS AND GUARDIANS Special Fundraiser Screening Announced

Violet is Blue: A Tale of Gibbons and Guardians, an award-winning short documentary, will screen at LA Film School on Saturday, July 20th at 7:00 PM. The screening will be followed by a Q&A and reception. Proceeds will go to The Gibbon Conservation Center, a 501-C3 a not for profit corporation.

From Emmy Award winner Executive Producer/Director Alex Azmi, Producer/Editor Saturn Award winner Michael Thau and Producer Dan Watt, comes this heartwarming, sometimes heart-wrenching cinematic documentary that will draw you into a world you've never seen before: a fascinating society of Gibbons and their Guardians in a remote Conservation Center. As adversity tests the Center's resolve, the fun and joy of these singing apes- especially Violet, will capture your soul.

The film displays the leadership of a few women who, at the time of crisis and despite the personal cost, rose to face major challenges and save The Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita. Violet is Blue also highlights the plight of the gibbons in the wild and the sacrifices of the people who love and care for them. These animals exist in the shadow of extinction, facing numerous challenges including deforestation, hunting, and the illegal wildlife trade.

Emerging as a strong contender on the festival circuit, awards include: Best in Festival - Poppy Jasper Film Festival 2019, Gold Winner - Queen Palm International Film Festival, Gold Award - Virgin Springs Cinefest 2019, Winner - Crown Wood International Film Festival May 2019 and Winner - Hyperwave Film Festival Spring 2019.

The screening will be on Saturday, July 20th, 7:00 PM at the LA Film School, 6353 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 90028. The film will be shown at 7:00 pm, with a Q&A with the filmmakers and the Center's directors, with a reception to follow. Tickets are $25 (Adults), $20 (Seniors) and $15 (12 years old and younger). To purchase tickets, go to: https://www.gibboncenter.org

Alex Azmi is an Emmy Award Winner Filmmaker based in Los Angeles, CA. He is interested in documentaries and narrative films that deal with social and human issues. Alex is dedicated to producing high quality films in collaboration with talented artists in the US and around the world.

Michael Thau has worked on many celebrated features and television shows including The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Scrooged, Tales from the Crypt, and the Lethal Weapon series. Michael restored Superman - The Movie, directing and producing acclaimed documentaries about the groundbreaking film. Recently Michael produced and edited Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, reinstating the majority of the director's "lost" material, including the never-seen-before last screen appearance of Marlon Brando. The film won the prestigious Saturn Award.

Dan Watt is a documentary filmmaker interested in stories exploring the human experience, the arts, and the protection and conservation of our planet and wildlife. Dan currently has a feature film in post-production examining the arts and children, and another film in production honoring women and their journey through life.





